Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson urges starlets to take inspiration from hot-shot Roddy MacGregor

By Paul Chalk
August 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle first-team coach, left, Barry Wilson alongside head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle first-team coach, left, Barry Wilson alongside head coach Billy Dodds.

Barry Wilson is urging a clutch of Caley Thistle starlets to be inspired by the emerging success of young gun Roddy MacGregor as they head for stints in the Highland League.

The Championship club have given a group of six the freedom to show what they’ve learned at the Caledonian Stadium by going on loan to HFL sides until January.

Ryan Fyffe, right, in action for ICT against Forres Mechanics in pre-season, has joined Nairn County on loan.

Defender Ryan Fyffe, 20, was the first to get a move as he joined Ronnie Sharp’s Nairn County.

And this week, five players, who signed professional deals this summer, secured mirror agreements in the same division until the New Year.

Midfielder Robbie Thompson, left, Clach manager Jordan MacDonald and defender Lewis Nicolson.

Neighbouring club Clach have taken in defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Robbie Thompson, while Brora Rangers have secured the services of midfielder Harry Hennem and winger Aly Riddle. All four are aged 17.

Strathspey Thistle, who play Clach at Grant Street on Friday night, also benefited as they landed 16-year-old striker Ethan Cairns.

The youngsters will be looking towards the impact made by 19-year-old MacGregor, who only last weekend lashed home a wonderful winner in the Championship to sink Raith Rovers 1-0.

First-team coach Wilson, who has helped develop the youngsters, advises the teenagers to take note of the hard work shown by attacking midfielder MacGregor, who gained a Scotland under-21 call-up this year.

He said: “Roddy’s goal and performance should inspire these players and I’m sure it will. They can maybe look at that and see that perhaps a year down the line or so that could be them.

“Roddy has worked hard and been in and around the first-team for two or three seasons now. Last year, he played a big part in the squad. The year before, he made his breakthrough, but was on the bench when he was 16 or 17 as well.

“His goal on Saturday was brilliant. He has been maligned at times within the club for his finishing, but it was a tremendous finish and we were all delighted for the wee man because his attitude is first class.”

MacGregor’s confidence on the rise

Roddy MacGregor celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle’s clincher against Raith Rovers.

Wilson believes that MacGregor’s self-belief is only going to soar on the back of producing big moments like that consistently.

He added: “He is getting more confident as every game passes. He realises he is a big part of the squad. That’s huge.

“You don’t get a natural confidence until you’re maybe 21 or 22 and you’ve played between 50 and 100 games for the club. You’re always looking to improve yourself and with that comes pressure from yourself.

“Roddy has got over that now as we saw on Saturday.”

Keeping tabs on youngsters’ progress

Looking at the loanees and the opportunities granted to them at Nairn, Clach, Brora and Strathspey, Wilson feels the time is right for them to mix it in the men’s game.

He added: “We felt it was now better for their development to now go and play against men in real competitive football compared to playing under-18s every Friday afternoon. Hopefully they will go and do themselves justice in the Highland League.

“The players know they will need to earn their place in the teams and I’m sure they will do that. We’ll keep an eye on all their progress.

“Clach and Strathspey are playing on Friday, so hopefully we can see how Lewis and Robbie at Clach and Ethan at Strathspey will start off.

Wilson explained the impact of Covid had a knock-on effect in terms of stalling the young players’ progress last season, but the signs this summer have been encouraging.

He said: “We felt, after last year being a non-event for these players, it was so important that they played games this year.

“The five who has started full-time this year have been brilliant. They have integrated with the first-team squad really well.

“They were involved in a lot of the pre-season friendlies and they have shown they can play at that level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]