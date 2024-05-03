Caley Thistle beat Morton – but Queen’s Park’s win sends them into play-offs

Caley Thistle must beat Montrose in the Championship play-off next week after their 3-1 against Morton was not enough to overtake rivals Queen’s Park.

Inverness kicked off this final night of action in that dreaded ninth position, one point behind Queen’s.

They needed to better the Spiders’ result against fourth-placed Airdrie at Hampden won this match against their Greenock opponents, but Queen’s were 2-0 winners against fourth-placed Airdrie.

They will now have to see off League One Montrose in the play-off semis over two legs to line up a final against Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic for the right to stay in this division.

On-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes volleyed ICT ahead just before the half hour mark.

The advantage was only held until 41 minutes when ex-ICT star Kirk Broadfoot levelled the tense tussle.

Ten minutes into the second half, Cammy Harper restored the Caley Jags’ lead when he scored from the spot just before Ton’s Robbie Muirhead was sent off for two quick bookings.

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister added a third as ICT took further control of the match, but their 42 points was amazingly not enough to see them up to eighth and they finished one point below Callum Davidson’s Spiders.

ICT will now travel to League One’s fourth-placed finishers Montrose on Tuesday night before hosting Stewart Petrie’s promotion contenders next Saturday.

Runaway runners-up Hamilton Accies and third-placed Alloa Athletic contest the other semi-final on the same days.

ICT stuck with the same 11 line-up which drew 1-1 at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday,

Dougie Imrie made one changes from the Morton line-up which held runners-up Raith Rovers to a goalless draw, with Alan Power coming in for Darragh O’Connor.

There was an early scare for ICT when Callum Waters’ deflected shot almost caught out goalkeeper Mark Ridgers, who did enough to get it to the safety of Cammy Harper on the right flank.

Inverness responded in the 12th minute when space opened up for on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel, whose 20-yarder was palmed away by Ryan Mullen.

Just after news of Queen’s Park taking the lead, ICT netted here. A ball whipped into the box broke at the back post for Boyes and the defender crashed home a searing shot beyond Mullen. What a strike, what a moment for Lions player’s third goal of the season.

However, four minutes from the break, Morton drew level when ex-Caley Jags defender Broadfoot poked the ball home from close range after Waters flighted the ball into a packed six-yard box.

Broadfoot celebrated in front of the North Stand and an object from the home crowd seemed to hit referee Craig Napier, who carried on.

Billy Mckay forced a stop from Mullen, but it remained all square after the first 45 minutes.

Despite the scorelines here and in Glasgow, the hosts were cheered off the park in the main, fans knowing they needed them. The announcer called for more of the same in the second half.

Ten minutes later, ICT were in front and it came from the spot. Sean McAllister was tripped in the box by Power.

With Mckay having a spot-kick saved last week, Harper stepped up and slammed a low shot past Mullen for a 2-1 lead.

Frustration boiled over for Muirhead on 58 minutes when two cautions, one for a foul and one for dissent, saw him sent off and he was furious as he headed for the tunnel.

It was all lining up nicely, here at least, for Caley Thistle, who made it 3-1 when, from Mckay’s assist, McAllister coolly slotted a low drive past Mullen into the net from the edge of the box.

Fans were now keeping their fingers crossed for an Airdrie equaliser, which would move them to safety.

However, Queen’s Park were 2-0 ahead inside the closing eight minutes, so the dream of survival was shelved for now.

They can though be heartened by the front-foot performance, They need four big play-off results now to ensure they, rather than League One contenders, kick off in the second-tier come August.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 6, Boyes 7, Carragher 6, Savage 6 (Devine 69), Longstaff 5 (Lawal 50), Kerr 6, McAllister 7 (Duffy 77), Anderson 6, Harper 6, Mckay 6 (MacGregor 77), Samuel 6 (Pepple 68).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Samuel, Brooks, Ujdur.

MORTON (4-3-2-1): Mullan 6, Blues 6, French 6, Broadfoot 6, Waters 6, Power 7 (Bearne 64), Gillespie 6 (Wilson 80), Muirhead 5, Quitongo 6 (McGrattan 64), Crawford 7, Oakley 6.

Subs not used: Murdoch (GK).

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: Sean McAllister.

Man of the match: 2914.