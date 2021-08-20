Caley Thistle strikers must play game of patience, warns head coach Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds says striking duo Billy Mckay and Lewis Jamieson cannot wait to go for goals with Caley Thistle – but insists they’ll have to wait their turn.

The form of forwards Manny Duku and Shane Sutherland in the opening weeks of the season has kept them in the team and head coach Dodds doesn’t see a reason to change that so far.

Duku and Sutherland each have two goals in six appearances so far this term.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of striker Lewis Jamieson on a season long loan from @saintmirrenfc 👉 https://t.co/NgRCR0Dqz7 pic.twitter.com/oXYKwtH38B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 23, 2021

Mckay, freed in May by Ross County, made his Inverness return in June, while 19-year-old Jamieson joined on loan from St Mirren for the season last month.

Jamieson has yet to play, while now fit-again Mckay made a late appearance from the bench in the opening day 1-0 league win at Arbroath.

Waiting in the wings for chances

Roddy MacGregor came on as a sub to score in style in the 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers a fortnight ago and Mckay and Jamieson might well have to wait for a similar chance, perhaps against visitors Ayr United in the Championship tomorrow.

Dodds said: “Billy and Lewis are desperate to get on the pitch and I can understand why, but my front two are doing well, scoring goals and working hard, so they will get their chance when the opportunity comes along. They are all ready and working their socks off in training every day.

📺 Can't make Saturday's game in person? The full match against Ayr United will be live streamed on PPV for £15 via https://t.co/8eSzkdu4Vr Season Ticket Holders will also be able to watch the game online as part of their season ticket. ICTV Info 👉 https://t.co/HssIzewMHH pic.twitter.com/mZsCS7FLgc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 17, 2021

“It’s like that right throughout the team. I still think we can score more. If we create and get the right amount of chances then I think we will really start taking a few more of those chances.

“The two goals we have scored in the league have been outstanding. We are more than capable and have plenty in reserve.

“Everyone is desperate to get in the team and that can only be healthy.”

Every player must earn their shirts

The depth and quality within the pool pleases Dodds and he insists no player should ever take their place for granted at Inverness.

He added: “This is a squad game and everyone knows that if you’re not at it on any given day you will be substituted, and we will bring someone else on. There are two players for every position.

“If they take their opportunity, then they have a chance of starting. I can’t accept that I have an 11 and they just start and it doesn’t matter how they play.

“I want the players challenging for every position and that’s the way I’ve got it.”

On-site gym is latest ICT boost

Off the pitch, Caley Thistle are putting the finishes touches to a gym right next to the stadium, which Dodds is certain will have lasting effects for many years to come.

He said: “It will help us massively. There is a gym here, but getting the bigger gym outside will give the boys space to work in.

“Robbo (John Robertson, sporting director) and Scot Gardiner (chief executive) have been working hard in getting that in place. It has been brilliant.

“We are just trying to benefit the players. It is a long-term thing, not just for this week or a month. It’s forever. Whatever players at this club in years to come will benefit from it. It’s outstanding.”