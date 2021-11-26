Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tunnel vision vital for Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds ahead of home triple-header

By Paul Chalk
November 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds admits it would be crazy for Caley Thistle to think ahead to next week’s massive matches when they face Morton in the Scottish Cup first.

Inverness host Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday then Championship pacesetters Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium next Friday but their first priority is aiming to reach the fourth round of the cup this Saturday.

Head coach Dodds wants to see the club, winners of the competition in 2015 under John Hughes, to go as far as they can in the tournament and that’s why he and his players must not look beyond Morton.

Gus MacPherson’s team, who lost 2-0 in Inverness in October, are now second bottom in the Championship, but they only lost 2-1 at high-flying Raith last weekend, with a red card for defender Alan Lithgow hampering their chances.

Morton match gains sole focus

Dodds, lifted by the 2-1 league win at Queen of the South last week, is relishing the chance to see off tricky opponents.

He said: “It would be crazy for us to even look at Raith or Kilmarnock coming up on Friday.

“We have to get this Saturday sorted to try and progress in the cup, because if we win that game, we will go into those two with a spot-on mentality.

“Our confidence will be top notch. We want to make sure that we’re going into the Raith cup tie on the back of a cup win here, because we’ll go into that game flying.”

Any drop in levels lets Morton in

Morton have only posted one victory in their last 12 matches, but they did win in Inverness in March and have beaten Dunfermline this month, something ICT failed to do, albeit John Hughes had come in at the Pars by then.

Dodds is demanding a switched-on display from his team, otherwise they risk falling to a shock exit.

He added: “We are happy we’re at home, but we know it’s a tough draw.

“Morton are capable – they had a good wee run going there before losing their last two, but we saw a couple of weeks ago they beat Dunfermline 3-1, so we have to be wary.

“If we’re not at it, we could exit the competition and that’s not what I want.

“I want a cup run, I want to go as far as we can in this competition, so we’re going to have to be focused – the same as we were at Palmerston on Friday night.

“If we are, we are more than capable as I always say.”

Skipper Welsh back to boost ICT

Dodds is delighted to have captain Sean Welsh fit and available after injury took him out of the equation for the defeat to Dunfermline and win over Queen of the South.

He said: “Sean’s a top player. We saw at Ayr United – where we drew 2-2 – that he was a big player for us getting on the end of a cross to head in the opener for us.

“He missed the start of the season when he was injured, and we went on a good run, so it was only fair to the other players to keep playing them.

ICT players celebrate Sean Welsh (centre) scoring the opener in the recent 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

“There are three games in this next week though, so there will be changes at some point.

“I’m not saying I’m going to totally rotate the squad, but you might get injuries, one or two players might be tired, so of course there will be changes.

“We’re not going to say to Sean that he’s playing all three games, because he’s been off for a couple of weeks, and we just had a good result.

“He’s going to be in the squad, and with the games coming up he’s going to play a huge part.”

