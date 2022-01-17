Caley Thistle fan view: VAR would have been a welcome addition in Inverness on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Where’s VAR when you need it? We could certainly have done with it on Saturday though sadly it will be a long time before we see it in the Scottish Championship.

Both Queen of the South goals were highly controversial.

The whole Inverness team was convinced the first was offside and Willie Collum overruled his linesman who had his flag up for the second.

For a while it looked like Scotland’s most experienced referee was in danger of losing control of a Championship game in front of just 500 fans. Tempers were being lost and it wasn’t pretty to watch.

Maybe Willie Collum was right, maybe he wasn’t, but it was hugely frustrating that Caley Thistle managed to battle back from behind only to lose their lead in a matter of minutes.

They worked hard and created chances but when they did get their noses in front my immediate thought was whether they could hold onto it.

That’s the problem with this team. I should have been thinking about them pushing on to get a third to kill Queen of the South off. I wasn’t and I suspect the players weren’t either.

With Scott Allardice now added to the injury list, Caley Thistle are looking extremely short of players.

We are still waiting for any January additions and I think the sooner they can come in the better. That’s easier said than done, I know, but new faces look really essential before the trips to Dunfermline and Kilmarnock.

Finally, I think something has to be said about the way the Queen of the South players conducted themselves on Saturday.

It was the worst exhibition of time wasting and feigning injury I have seen in a long time.

This is a team I have long had a soft spot for but, on the basis of the way they carried on, if they are relegated I will not be sorry.