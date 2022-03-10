Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to turn jeers to cheers to aid push for win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds is calling on frustrated fans to help Caley Thistle turn their horror run on its head by dumping Championship leaders Arbroath this weekend.

The Inverness head coach knows criticism is being levelled at him and his under-fire players due to their 11-fixture winless run, which stretches back to December 11.

Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties visit the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday and they will be either top or second, depending on whether Kilmarnock can win Friday’s Ayrshire derby at Somerset Park. Only one point splits them right now.

🔜 🆚 Arbroath

📅 Saturday 12th March

🏆 cinch Championship

🕒 3pm kick-off

🏟️ Caledonian Stadium

🎟️ Tickets available from https://t.co/6z5nBM5y24

📺 Match live on https://t.co/8eSzkdctwR Match Info👉 https://t.co/RLKb6rwHjM pic.twitter.com/GocqTDwb8A — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 9, 2022

ICT are all but out of the title race and face a sweat to remain fourth at the expense of Raith Rovers, who are one place and point below them.

Partick Thistle, who defeated Caley Thistle 1-0 last week, also beat Queen of the South 1-0 on Tuesday to open up a five-point advantage over Dodds’ side in third position.

Dodds pleas for united ICT support

There have been growing calls after every poor result for Dodds to go, but the former Scotland striker insists they can help his players score a second win of the season against the part-timers, who are title-chasers with eight games left.

The manager said: “The one thing I would say – the fans can give me all the stick they want.

“We’ve not been getting results, but the job is being done properly both on the training ground and away from the stadium. The boys are being professional.

“The one thing I need our fans to do is get behind the boys because that’s our best chance of turning it.

“The away fans have been brilliant all season. Going to Killie and winning was a special day and I’m desperate to give them that again – the whole team is. With the fans backing, we can do it.

“I’m asking the fans to do what I’m trying to do – take that pressure away from the players.

“If they give the players stick, it makes it harder for the boys. I’m not telling the fans what to do, but they’ve got to understand what it does to them.

“They have been brilliant all season, especially the away support. I hope our home support is like that on Saturday.

“If they are, they’ll help us win the game.”

Realistic targets in place for Dodds

Experienced defender Kirk Broadfoot has openly conceded the Highlanders’ chances of winning the title are most likely gone. They are 11 points behind Arbroath as it stands.

Dodds doesn’t go as far to rule it out, although he appreciates the realistic goal for his players now is to get back to winning way to bolster their play-off hopes.

He said: “There is so much to play for. I would never give up on the title until it’s mathematically impossible.

“But sometimes you need to be realistic and look at what is in front of you and what is still there to aim for.

“We need to win games and I have said it last week and the week before. I have been giving my all and the team have been working hard to try and win games.

“We just have to find something. The base, the foundation, just to get us started. If I get the effort again, I will be happy, but I want three points – I’m desperate.”

Competitive edge pleases manager

Dodds insists no stone has been left unturned in their efforts daily to find a winning formula to transfer to the pitch.

He added: “You can’t feel sorry for yourselves. We have tried plenty of things as coaches and anybody who knows me or my coaching staff knows we go about it with the same focus and determination on the training ground and we try to get the best out of the players.

“The one thing we have been is competitive. Now we need to concentrate defensively and not switch off or concede silly goals. We also have to be ruthless in attack.

“We were really competitive against Hamilton and Partick, but ended up drawing one and losing one.”