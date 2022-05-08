Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall rues missed chances and key error after loss in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall rues missed chances and key error after loss in Inverness

By Paul Chalk
May 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall on the sidelines at Inverness on Friday.
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall on the sidelines at Inverness on Friday.

Beaten boss Ian McCall wishes Caley Thistle well against Arbroath – but felt his Partick Thistle side blew chances to win Friday’s Premiership play-off.

After losing 2-1 at Firhill last Tuesday, the Glasgow Jags needed a two-goal swing or at least to take the second leg to extra-time and/or penalties at the Caledonian Stadium.

Austin Samuels, who scored the winner in the first leg, netted a first half goal to seal a 1-0 home tie victory for Caley Thistle.

Billy Dodds’ hosts had to withstand pressure from Thistle, with experienced striker Brian Graham in particular a threat in the first half.

Costly misses and errors for Partick

After leading 1-0 at Firhill, losing 3-1 on aggregate was a sore one for manager McCall as Inverness now face Arbroath on Tuesday and Friday’s two-legged semi-final.

He said: “I thought we were the better team for the vast majority of the game and missed some decent chances.

“Kevin Holt has been one of the best centre halves in the league, but the goal we gave away came from his mistake.

“I was really proud of them. They gave everything with a lot of great play.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall.

“It would have been interesting had we got one goal back.

“They gave everything and produced a lot of good play on a pitch that is fabulous.

“But good luck to Inverness – they’re a really good side with a good, I’ll say young manager just because he hasn’t been doing it that long.

“I wish them luck against Arbroath.”

McCall eager to have a go next season

This was the first season back in the Championship for Partick Thistle, who returned as League 1 winners last summer.

And McCall is in no doubt Thistle will be ready for a fresh promotion push in 2022/23.

He added:  “One thing I’ll say is, I have a very clear picture of what’s needed now, for next season.

“For the size of our club, we’ve got to finish first, second or third, having finished fourth this year.

“I’ve been back almost three years now and it has been very tiring, with everything we’ve been through at our club. So all credit to the players.

“We’ve now got a nucleus of players good enough to really take us forward and next  year, as I say, the target will be the top three. Knowing our supporters, their target will be to go and win it.”

