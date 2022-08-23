Former Caley Thistle star Richard Hastings sure Highlanders will strike back after off-night against Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Caley Thistle star Richard Hastings sure Highlanders will strike back after off-night against Partick

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:39 am
George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Friday.
George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Friday.

Former Caley Thistle star Richard Hastings reckons one rare heavy loss won’t put his old club off track in the Championship.

Friday’s 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle was a surprise to many, given ICT had begun the season without a reversal in the league or the Premier Sports Cup.

It came six days after a rousing 4-1 win at home to Cove Rangers, which was drawing praise for its high level of quality throughout.

Mistakes at key times gave impressive Partick a hand, but it was a sore defeat in front of the BBC Scotland cameras.

It was nowhere near the levels head coach Billy Dodds expects, despite key men, such as Sean Welsh and Danny Devine, still being sidelined through injury.

This was only the second time since Dodds became the boss in the summer of 2021 they’d lost by more than a single goal.

Only St Johnstone’s 4-0 win over ICT in the Premiership play-off final in May can compare if only in terms of the scoreline.

It was a difficult night for ICT head coach Billy Dodds on Friday.

No need to panic after one bad defeat

Hastings, part of the ICT side which famously knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in 2000, is sure these numbers demonstrate the quality within the ranks of a team eyeing the title this season.

He said: “When you hear of stats such as only losing once before by more than one goal under Billy Dodds, although it doesn’t help right after the defeat, it won’t do any harm moving forward.

“What it shows is they are a tough team to beat and they are always competitive. If you’re only ever losing some matches by one goal, you’re in every game and you’re not letting matches get away from you.

“They’ve started the season reasonably well and you take stock after each game, in terms of how many points you’ve got and how you’ve performed and that puts you in better stead for the season ahead.”

Dodds knows full potential of squad

Hastings, who is the boss of Highland League side Inverurie Locos, knows displays can dip from nowhere, but he is sure they won’t worry about one off-night overall.

He said: “As a manager, it can be baffling when your team performs to such high standards then a performance such a Friday’s comes along.

“I was reading Billy Dodds’ post-match comments and it was a shock to him. Equally, he knows what his squad is capable of and he’ll expect them to bounce back on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a hard and long season for all teams in the Championship.

“They’ve had a decent start and they will put the Partick game down as a blip and look to get back to winning ways.”

Former Caley Thistle defender Richard Hastings, who is now the manager at Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

Players need time to settle in new city

Dodds was swift in the transfer market this summer, bring back winger Daniel Mackay on loan from Hibs along with their returning striker George Oakley.

However, defenders Max Ram and Zak Delaney and wingers Nathan Shaw and Steven Boyd are completely new to the Caley Jags.

And Hastings is sure signing them ahead of the competitive season starting this summer will have benefited them.

He said: “You do want players you’ve identified in early. If you can then bring them in straight away, that is ideal because – for the players – it’s not just about getting used to your team-mates and the management.

ICT winger Nathan Shaw.

“Players have to get settled into a new city and environment. You might have family and you have to look for schools. Early recruitment helps get the new players settled in a lot easier.

“It also means the manager can then see the players perform in pre-season. Daniel and George coming back is great, because they know what it’s all about.

“I’m sure Daniel, for example, will want to make the most of playing more regularly.”

Making home advantage count over season

Morton make the trip from Greenock to the Caledonian Stadium this weekend, managed by former ICT midfielder Dougie Imrie.

Hastings reckons mid-table Inverness, who are locked on five points with Ton, have to turn the screw on visitors this term.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie.

He added: “Teams in the Central Belt are used to such short journeys, so Caley Thistle have to try and use home fixtures to their best advantage.

“No side looks forward to the journeys up the A9 and you just never know what the weather will be like.

“The boys up here are used to training regularly in all weathers, so it can be an advantage.”

