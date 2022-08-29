Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a word that has entered the parlance of football fans in recent years and you hear it regularly.

There are occasions when we all feel the need to use it, particularly after a poor performance by the team we support.

On Saturday afternoon Liverpool supporters would have turned up at Anfield looking for a reaction after losing to Manchester United last time out. They got one as the Reds put nine past Bournemouth.

In Inverness, the Caley Thistle faithful would also have been looking for a reaction after what had been a pretty poor performance at Firhill in the previous game.

Sadly, they never got it and left the game disappointed and wondering what the rest of the season holds for their team.

Yes, we all want a reaction on occasion but we don’t always get it. Much had been made last season about how when Caley Thistle lost a Championship game they only did so by a single goal.

Against Partick, you will remember they lost 4-1 and it could have been worse.

It may have taken a late penalty to separate the two teams on Saturday but I don’t think we can have too many complaints about the outcome.

Inverness created very little in front of the goal and had to rely on Mark Ridgers to keep them in the game on a few occasions.

It was pretty painful to watch and I think we are capable of performing a lot better than this.

It may well be tougher still at Motherwell in the League Cup on Wednesday before a trip to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Things need to turn around, and pretty quickly, as Caley Thistle fans will once again be looking for that reaction from their team.

Will things get worse before they get better? Possibly, but I hope not.