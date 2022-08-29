Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much more

By David Sutherland
August 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.

There is a word that has entered the parlance of football fans in recent years and you hear it regularly.

There are occasions when we all feel the need to use it, particularly after a poor performance by the team we support.

On Saturday afternoon Liverpool supporters would have turned up at Anfield looking for a reaction after losing to Manchester United last time out. They got one as the Reds put nine past Bournemouth.

In Inverness, the Caley Thistle faithful would also have been looking for a reaction after what had been a pretty poor performance at Firhill in the previous game.

Sadly, they never got it and left the game disappointed and wondering what the rest of the season holds for their team.

Yes, we all want a reaction on occasion but we don’t always get it. Much had been made last season about how when Caley Thistle lost a Championship game they only did so by a single goal.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds talks to Wallace Duffy during the match against Morton.

Against Partick, you will remember they lost 4-1 and it could have been worse.

It may have taken a late penalty to separate the two teams on Saturday but I don’t think we can have too many complaints about the outcome.

Inverness created very little in front of the goal and had to rely on Mark Ridgers to keep them in the game on a few occasions.

It was pretty painful to watch and I think we are capable of performing a lot better than this.

It may well be tougher still at Motherwell in the League Cup on Wednesday before a trip to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Things need to turn around, and pretty quickly, as Caley Thistle fans will once again be looking for that reaction from their team.

Will things get worse before they get better?  Possibly, but I hope not.

