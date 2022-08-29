SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield

By Callum Law
August 29, 2022, 1:20 pm
Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle will face Northern Irish champions Linfield in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Jags will welcome the side from Belfast to Victoria Park next month following the draw for round three of the Challenge Cup.

Elsewhere Inverness Caley Thistle will face the other Highland League side left in the competition, Brechin City, at Caledonian Stadium.

League One Peterhead have been paired with north rivals Elgin City of League Two with the sides meeting at Balmoor.

Cove Rangers will tackle fellow Championship outfit Raith Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

The third round draw in full is as follows: Buckie Thistle v Linfield, Cliftonville v Queen’s Park, New Saints v Dundee, Clyde v Caernarfon Town, Peterhead v Elgin, Falkirk v Partick Thistle, Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic B, Arbroath v East Fife, Morton v Ayr United, Montrose v Kilmarnock B, Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians, Queen of the South v FC Edinburgh, Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts, Rangers B v Hamilton Academical.

