Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails maximum effort as side target further league push

Paul Chalk
September 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds believes a lack of confidence can sometimes seem like a lack of effort – but insists his players are giving their all to stack up a winning run.

Successive Championship defeats against Partick Thistle and Morton and a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup loss at Premiership Motherwell led to criticism of the team from sections of the fans.

However, the Highlanders responded with a fine 2-0 league win at Raith Rovers last week, thanks to a Scott Allardice penalty and a Billy Mckay goal late on.

If the injury-hit team follow that with three points at home to Hamilton on Saturday, they will be in or around the top four.

Head coach Dodds explained the low confidence from his young group might well have been mistaken for an apparent lack of effort.

No lack of graft from ICT players

However, after coming through a really tough test at Kirkcaldy, he praised his players whose efforts were there for all to see.

He said: “To get through what we’ve come through shows we’re a fit team.

“Sometimes there might be a lack of confidence which makes it look like you’re not getting around the pitch.

“Sometimes you’re not sure when to go, when not to go. People can attribute that to say ‘he’s not running or getting about the pitch’.

“You have to see what is lack of confidence compared to not putting the work in.

“We had to match, and more, Raith’s work ethic.

“When I looked at the GPS (Global Positioning System) after the game, I was over the moon because the boys put in unbelievable kilometres.

“You also have to put in the technical side of it. You have to score goals at the right time and defend properly.

“But you have to work hard, and that happened – not just with one or two. All over the pitch, the numbers were high.”

Repeat show is Dodds’ appeal to side

And Dodds will welcome former ICT star John Rankin’s Hamilton to the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday, with the hosts one point ahead of the Accies.

The Inverness manager is confident if his side repeat their efforts one week on then they will walk away as the winners.

He added: “I would hope it carries on to Saturday. Hamilton are a decent team and, as ever, we will respect our opponents.

Former Inverness midfielder is now in charge of Hamilton, who visit the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

“If we put in the same kind of performance as last week and we’re really tight and secure we’re capable of scoring goals and we’ll stand a good chance of winning the game.”

Community trust score shorts spot

Inverness, meanwhile, will carry the logo of the club’s Community Development Trust their blue home shorts and also the away turquoise shorts.

Club chief Scot Gardiner believes the move is a nod of recognition for the wide-reaching work the community staff put in throughout the year.

He said: “The work carried out in our community by Craig Masterton and his team is one of the main reasons for a club like ours to exist.

ICT defenders Max Ram, left, and Robbie Deas model the kits with the shorts which will now carry the logo of the Championship club’s Community Development Trust.

“It cannot just be about winning football matches or competing for league titles.

“From child literacy programmes, to cardio rehab, providing and delivering Christmas dinners and, of course, the incredible Football memories/Alzheimer’s project, our trust delivers.

“All are a shining example of one of the most respected football trusts in Scotland, let alone in the Highlands.

“The board, manager and the players of the football club are proud to be able to carry the name of the Trust on our kit wherever we travel this season.”

