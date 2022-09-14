Josh Meekings insists former clubs Caley Thistle and Dundee deserve top Championship billing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Josh Meekings insists former clubs Caley Thistle and Dundee deserve top Championship billing

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 8:24 am
Former Caley Thistle and Dundee player Josh Meekings.
Former Caley Thistle and Dundee player Josh Meekings.

Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings admits their Championship trip to Dundee on Saturday has a high-prize value.

The former ICT defender, who also played for the Dark Blues for three years, knows all about these two big-hitting rivals.

He won the silverware in 2015 in the Highlands under John Hughes during a six-year spell, which kicked off in 2011.

Neil McCann, who was interim Caley Thistle manager two years ago, signed Meekings for Dundee in 2017, with injuries halting his undoubted ability.

Meekings, who will be aiming to help Brora Rangers see off Open Goal Broomhill in the Scottish Cup on Friday at Broadwood, will have an eye on events at Dens on Saturday as Billy Dodds’ ICT chase the victory on Tayside.

Josh Meekings celebrates with the Scottish Cup in 2015.

League losses against Partick Thistle and Morton dented their strong start to the season, but Caley Thistle struck back with a superb 2-0 win at Raith Rovers.

Last weekend’s Scottish fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

This Saturday, however, with games back on, ICT will be chasing the win which see them overtake their third-placed hosts.

Ayr United are the surprise frontrunners with 14 points, one clear of Partick Thistle.

Seeking to build on win over Rovers

Meekings explained, even though this will just be matchday seven, there’s plenty riding on this fixture.

He said: “As it stands, the Championship isn’t looking as people might have expected so far, without meaning to be disrespectful to some of the clubs who are doing well.

“Dundee v Inverness will probably be one of the biggest games of the Championship season. Inverness will want to build on the win they got at Raith Rovers in their last game.

“After a couple of (league) defeats before that, it was important for them to get three points. That was a big result for them in a big game.

“Every point counts and Dundee and Inverness will be looking to be up there at the end of the season.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Clash against direct promotion rival

And Meekings insists even leaving Dundee with a point for their efforts might well be a valuable one come the business end of the campaign.

He said: “Dundee is a tough place to go, but you want to be picking as many points up as you can on the road. The most important thing is not to lose it at this stage of the season against a side you’d presume will be up there.

“Dundee have started their season reasonably well, but Inverness have to be as confident as possible going into this one.

“I know they will be ready and well-prepared for Saturday. While every game is important, there are fixtures you look at on the list at the start of the season and you know you have to pick up points if you want to be challenging.

“Ayr United have shocked me, in a way, but they have been superb, while Partick Thistle have also looked good so far.

“Caley Thistle have bounced back from their sticky period by getting that win at Kirkcaldy and they will be looking to get their teeth into this one.”

Covid struck at worst possible time

Meekings enjoyed his time at Dundee under McCann and was grateful to become the club’s skipper.

The 30-year-old admits his time on Tayside was hampered by injuries which held him back from showing his class to the supporters at Dens Park.

He added: “Neil McCann signed me for Dundee and he also later gave me the captaincy at the club.

Josh Meekings was handed the captain’s armband at Dundee under Neil McCann.

“For some reason, I couldn’t quite get a run of games during my time at Dundee and I also had my hip problem. I feel Dundee didn’t see the best of me, through no lack of effort on my part. That was really disappointing.

“When I did get a run of games going it was towards the end of the season when we there was the pandemic. I got six or seven consecutive games then Covid struck, so that was really tough.

“It was still a period of my career where I learned a lot and met a lot of good people and played with some big players.

“My fondest memories have been with Inverness and I was disappointed I didn’t feel I was able to show Dundee my best during that three-year period with injuries taking their toll. Being given the captaincy was a real honour for me at the time.”

