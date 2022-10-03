Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day’s work for Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I said last week that I was expecting a big improvement from Caley Thistle after what had been very nearly a hugely embarrassing defeat to Brechin City.

Inverness eventually prevailed in that SPFL Trust Trophy tie and it will soon be forgotten about, but a visit to Somerset Park to face an Ayr United that has made an impressive start to the season looked a far more daunting prospect.

A big improvement is indeed what we got and it must have been a happy group of players who headed back up the road on Saturday evening.

Cameron Harper was once again the man who did the damage with his headed goal early in the second half.

He is enjoying a real purple patch at the moment that hopefully will continue for some time yet.

At the other end, the clean sheet was excellent and at times it took a lot of hard work to keep the Honest Men at bay. So, all in all, a very satisfying afternoon.

However, Ayr must be really wondering how they lost that game.

The visiting fans would have been intrigued to see the name of Logan Chalmers on the Ayr bench.

He had an impressive spell on loan in Inverness at the back end of last season and I felt he looked capable of going back to Tannadice and doing a job for Dundee United.

So I was a bit surprised to see the struggling Tangerines sending him to Ayr, as I would have thought his creativity could have been useful in their current situation.

It’s Friday night football this week when Partick come to the Caledonian Stadium.

Two teams in good form which should make for an excellent game that Caley Thistle will really not want to lose.