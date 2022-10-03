Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day’s work for Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day’s work for Inverness

By David Sutherland
October 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 12:47 pm
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

I said last week that I was expecting a big improvement from Caley Thistle after what had been very nearly a hugely embarrassing defeat to Brechin City.

Inverness eventually prevailed in that SPFL Trust Trophy tie and it will soon be forgotten about, but a visit to Somerset Park to face an Ayr United that has made an impressive start to the season looked a far more daunting prospect.

A big improvement is indeed what we got and it must have been a happy group of players who headed back up the road on Saturday evening.

Cameron Harper was once again the man who did the damage with his headed goal early in the second half.

He is enjoying a real purple patch at the moment that hopefully will continue for some time yet.

At the other end, the clean sheet was excellent and at times it took a lot of hard work to keep the Honest Men at bay.  So, all in all, a very satisfying afternoon.

However, Ayr must be really wondering how they lost that game.

The visiting fans would have been intrigued to see the name of Logan Chalmers on the Ayr bench.

He had an impressive spell on loan in Inverness at the back end of last season and I felt he looked capable of going back to Tannadice and doing a job for Dundee United.

So I was a bit surprised to see the struggling Tangerines sending him to Ayr, as I would have thought his creativity could have been useful in their current situation.

It’s Friday night football this week when Partick come to the Caledonian Stadium.

Two teams in good form which should make for an excellent game that Caley Thistle will really not want to lose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says rising energy costs are putting 'colossal pressure'…
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds content to grind out win against Ayr United in…
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
David Carson hopes in-form Caley Thistle can strike while the iron's hot
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas.
Robbie Deas feels foundations in place for Caley Thistle to go on strong Championship…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle can make quick gains on rivals in tightly-contested Championship
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks