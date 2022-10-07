Sky high levels in training prove so much more to come from Aberdeen, says winger Vicente Besuijen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sky high levels in training prove so much more to come from Aberdeen, says winger Vicente Besuijen

By Sean Wallace
October 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

Winger Vicente Besuijen insists sky high levels during training sessions indicate there is far more to come from Aberdeen.

The Dons hammered Kilmarnock 4-1 at the weekend to move within two points of third place in the Premiership.

Dutch attacker Besuijen says the Reds are still capable of much more.

He witnesses the rebuilt Dons excelling during Cormack Park training sessions  and is convinced they will eventually reproduce that regularly in games.

And when they do Besuijen is confident the Dons will be motoring.

The 21-year-old hopes the Reds begin to show the levels he believes they are capable of in Saturday’s New Firm derby clash at Dundee United.

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

He said: “We have been playing well and scoring goals but what I can see from the training pitch is so much higher and so much better.

“I know that we can reach a higher level.

“We can still get better with things like possession and how we press as a unit, playing longer on the ball.

“Also not just 60 minutes of playing well, but 90 minutes.

“We have a great team and I see every week we are getting better and better.

“There is still more to come.

“We still haven’t reached that level so that is something to look forward to.”

Vicente Besuijen celebrates with Marley Watkins after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

Building a strong bond as a team

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin overhauled the squad during the summer transfer window with 11 new signings.

That rebuild cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Besuijen accepts it was going to take time for so many new new additions to click completely.

However he believes the new-look squad are gaining an increased understanding and bond with each passing game.

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

He said: “At the beginning of the season we had loads of new guys in our team.

“You need to give that time.

“You can see during games we are getting stronger and have more of a bond with each other.

“Everything will click even more when we know everyone’s strengths.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates making it 1-0 with the travelling fans during a Premier Sports Cup defeat of Annan Athletic.

‘I feel my game is getting better’

Aberdeen signed Besuijen from Dutch second tier ADO Den Haag in a £440,000 transfer in January this year.

Winger Besuijen penned a long term four-and-a-half year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2026.

Besuijen netted the opener in the comprehensive defeat of Kilmarnock to take his goal tally to six for the season.

He said: “I feel my game is getting better because I’m an attacking player.

“When you play in a good team everything flows better.

“We are happy that we are scoring, we do it as a team.

“The players who don’t have an assist or goal can also play a great match and be important for the team.”

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

Backing Miovski’s scoring target

Besuijen is just two goals behind striker Bojan Miovski who has netted eight times since his summer transfer from MTK Budapest.

Aberdeen paid the Hungarian club £535,000 for the North Macedonian international striker.

Miovski bagged a brace in the defeat of Kilmarnock and then insisted he aims to finish the season as the Premiership’s top scorer.

Rangers’ Antonio Colak tops the Premiership scoring table on eight goals

Dons striker Miovski, 23. is level with Celtic’s Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi on seven.

Besuijen hopes his team-mate can realise his ambition of finishing the season as top hitman.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

He said: “If we get the ball into the box we know that Bojan is there.

“He’s a real handful for the other teams.

“To reach the striker you have to do well as a team so we do it as a team.

“We are playing for Aberdeen, we have good players  and I happy that we have Bojan.

“The most important thing is the team.

“We have good strikers and Bojan is one of them.

“He is in good form and we hope he can be the top scorer in the league.”

Winning mentality a requirement for playing at Aberdeen

Aberdeen will bid to build on the emphatic defeat of Kilmarnock when travelling to Dundee United on Saturday for the New Firm derby.

The kick-off has been pushed back three hours to 6pm at the request of both clubs in an experiment to attract a larger crowd.

Aberdeen fans have certainly embraced the initiative.

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

A 4,000 strong travelling Red Army will be at Tannadice to cheer on Aberdeen.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin will be absent from the dugout as he is serving an eight game ban for comments made about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous.

The Pittodrie gaffer will serve an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the eight-game ban.

Besuijen aims to reward the travelling support by putting on a ‘show’… and delivering three points.

Aberdeen flag during the Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

He said: “What excites me is that we will have 4,000 fans behind us which is amazing.

“Knowing that has given us a real energy boost.

“We want to give the fans a show.

“If the kick-off time is better for the fans that is good with us because we play for the fans.

“As footballers we love to play in front of as many fans as possible.

“When you play for Aberdeen you need to approach every game as a winning game.

“You have to learn to cope and deal with that, and I know we are capable of doing that.”

 

 

