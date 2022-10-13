Festive fixture switches for Caley Thistle and Elgin City league matches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle and Elgin City have had their Championship and League 2 fixtures on Christmas Eve brought forward to the previous night.

Clubs across the country have requested changes to their schedule that weekend, with Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

📅 Fixture Amendment Our cinch Championship away match against Partick Thistle will now take place on Friday 23rd December, 7:45pm kick-off following the agreement of both clubs. pic.twitter.com/Nsqln2hLJm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 13, 2022

Therefore, the SPFL confirm Inverness will travel to Partick Thistle and Elgin will host Stirling Albion on Friday, December 23, with 7.45pm starts.