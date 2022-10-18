Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for grabs

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:23 am
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.

Aaron Doran reckons hard graft and quality have helped take Caley Thistle on a five-match winning surge and to level top spot in the Championship.

The Highlanders, who are without crocked midfield duo Roddy MacGregor and Scott Allardice for Tuesday’s home showdown with struggling Hamilton, wrapped up their latest success on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Cove Rangers.

It means one or three points gained against Accies at the Caledonian Stadium will take them ahead of Partick Thistle, albeit having played one match more.

Aaron Doran is set to start against Hamilton. Image: Mark Scates SNS Group

Wide midfielder Doran is almost certain to be handed a start against former ICT team-mate John Rankin’s visitors and he explained their surge up the table stems from literally taking their work levels to new heights.

He said: “We wear the GPS (Global Positioning System) vests to show how much we’re running, and over the last few months the team as a whole are running a lot more.

“It shows how many sprints we’re doing, and we need to work hard in this league.

“It’s tough, anyone can beat anyone, so you need to put the work in before you can show the quality the team has.

“We’re working hard for each other, and I think that’s one of the causes of this run of form. If we keep doing that, we’ll be hard to beat for any team.”

Great results keep ICT on title trail

Injury-ravaged Inverness, who might have skipper Sean Welsh back from injury this week, are not bashing teams.

Yet, four clean sheets out of five and four away wins during that period leaves them in a healthy position right now.

Doran insists the main goal is to stay on the title track. The flashy football will come when it can, but banking as many points as they can is the name of the game, according to the long-serving star in his testimonial term.

He said: “I’d love to play lovely football every weekend, but going to places like Cove away or Ayr away – the fans won’t remember for long, but they’re great results for us at hard places to go.

“If we keep winning games 1-0, we’ll get promoted.

“We want to score more goals, everyone wants more goals, but sometimes it’s the results you go for and we’re doing pretty well.”

ICT aiming to up the ante at home

And Doran believes Caley Thistle’s paper-thin squad digging out narrow wins really does highlight the willingness to succeed as a group.

He said: “It shows what resilience we have really.

“If we can go out and play 10 per cent more of the football that we know we can play, it will mean good things for the team.

“We want to put that on to the pitch starting with Hamilton, and I’m sure it will be good viewing for fans.”

Accies have incentive to net points

Hamilton, who beat ICT twice last season, have toiled in the Championship so far, winning just once and are bottom on goal difference, just below Arbroath on seven points.

Doran, 31, however, is sure that the incentive to make a move off the bottom spot will give their opponents an edge after their 2-1 home weekend loss to Partick Thistle.

He added: “You have to respect everyone in this league.

Hamilton manager John Rankin. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“You can see how tight it is, because everyone is beating everyone, so we need to stay on top of our game and keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“We need to make our home form as good as we can.

“Hamilton were a Premiership club a few years ago, so we can’t take them lightly.

“They will be desperate to get off the foot of the table, so they will be a danger, but we’re confident and we’ll give everything we can to keep this winning run going.”

