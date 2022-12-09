Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle’s injury plight shows there IS a point where SPFL should show rule flexibility over loanees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle’s injury plight shows there IS a point where SPFL should show rule flexibility over loanees

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
New Douglas Park, Hamilton, which hosts ICT two weekends in a row. Image: SNS Group
New Douglas Park, Hamilton, which hosts ICT two weekends in a row. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s starting 11 against Hamilton Accies on Saturday will have a youthful look to it.

The Championship teams will line up in the SPFL Trust Trophy at New Douglas Park, one week before they meet on league duties at the same venue.

This Saturday, Inverness travel with nine first-team regulars unavailable due to injury.

They are: captain Sean Welsh, defenders Robbie Deas and Zak Delaney, midfielders Scott Allardice and Roddy MacGregor, winger Tom Walsh, and forwards Billy Mckay, Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels.

This week, Caley Thistle confirmed the team to take on Accies will largely be drawn from their under-18s squad.

ICT under-18s who might face Accies, from left – Keith Bray, Matthew Strachan and Calum MacKay.

Before ICT faced leaders Ayr United in the league last month, they appealed to the SPFL to allow them to recall any of the loanee players they have farmed out to earn experience at Highland League clubs.

Goalkeeper Lewis Munro, 17, is at Nairn County, full-back Aly Riddle, 18, and midfielder Robbie Thompson, 18, are with Clach, 17-year-old midfielder Harry Hennem is at Wick Academy, and 17-year-old forward Ethan Cairns is at Forres Mechanics.

Their bid was rejected.

ICT were asking for the chance to bring any of these players back before their January loan deals expire due to their injury crisis and pointed to the fact St Mirren were granted special dispensation to have players recalled from loan deals last year.

In that instance, the Saints were stricken by low numbers due to 11 positive Covid test results, with players forced to self-isolate.

Jim Goodwin, who was Buddies boss at the time, even said the SPFL “bent the rules” to allow six under-18s to come back and play for the club in its emergency state.

Injuries nothing new, unlike Covid

This week, Inverness took a swipe at the SPFL, saying pitching youths in at Hamilton on Saturday, including some boys who are still at school, has been necessitated a lack of assistance from the competition’s chiefs.

Having spoken this week to Caley Thistle under-18s coach Ryan Esson, he asked what is the difference between players being unavailable due to illness or missing through injury.

The SPFL have stated their sympathy for ICT’s case, but say rules are rules and they must be followed.

So it appears Covid was viewed as a special case. It was an unprecedented time.

Meanwhile, injuries have always been part and parcel and clubs must get on with it.

The SPFL might well say if you allow one club to bring back loanees, it opens the door for the rest.

I’d hope clubs would only trouble the league if it was a genuine crisis and backed up with documents as Caley Thistle say they have.

But I do think looking at cases individually – and potentially being flexible on the rules -surely makes sense when clubs are struggling to field a side. ICT are at that point.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Can Esson’s young team spring a shock?

Caley Thistle argue they have medical proof showing these mainly long-term injuries are not going to clear up any time soon.

This is why they have said they will play the kids this weekend.

Esson’s talented group might well spring a surprise and it will be interesting to see how Accies manager John Rankin plays it in terms of his own team selection.

Hamilton are bottom of the Championship and will be as desperate for three points next week – as mid-table Inverness will be, too – when the sides meet again.

Before that, a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals is at stake and the under-18s will be encouraged to realise this tie is a chance to impress in a first-team game and any support from the stands will be welcomed by Inverness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented