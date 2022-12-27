Caley Thistle starlets making strong case to boss Billy Dodds for Championship game time, says Neil McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle starlets making strong case to boss Billy Dodds for Championship game time, says Neil McCann

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 7:37 am
Neil McCann.
Neil McCann.

Former Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann reckons the Championship club’s young guns will be giving boss Billy Dodds food for thought.

A crop of young talent is waiting in the wings for their chance to break through at a time when nine senior stars are sidelined with injuries.

Such is the scale of the crisis, ICT recently played nine under-18s from the start and another five from the bench in a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Championship rivals Hamilton at New Douglas Park.

Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.
Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.

Starlets such as defenders Matthew Strachan and Aaron Nicolson, midfielders Duncan Proudfoot and Keith Bray and forward Calum MacKay were among those who impressed and they hope Dodds might soon give them a shot at Championship level.

However, following Friday’s 5-1 defeat at Partick Thistle, ICT are seventh in the Championship ahead of next Monday’s home showdown against Cove Rangers, who are only two points behind them.

Banking league points matters, so careful consideration must be given as to when to play the youngsters.

‘Bravery’ needed to hand kids starts in Championship

McCann took over from John Robertson early in February 2021 until the enforced end of the 2020/21 season, with current boss Dodds serving under him as his first-team coach as Inverness rose from the lower reaches to fifth spot in a season cut short by the pandemic.

He keeps close tabs on Caley Thistle and he insists it’s not as easy call for a manager to take when kids are knocking on the door, but he believes Inverness’ current crop are showing up well.

He said: “As a manager, you just have to show bravery sometimes if a kid is doing well enough and he’s pushing.

“It goes hand in hand, though, because you want him pushing towards a strong team. It’s then not so tough for them to go in and make a mark.

“I spoke to Billy just before that Hamilton (SPFL Trust Trophy) game and I know (under-18s coach) Ryan Esson has got a big handle on the younger group and he did a lot of the work for that game, which was good.

“It was good to see the under-18s thrown in at the deep end for that tie, to see how they fared.

Caley Thistle under-18s coach Ryan Esson took the team at Hamilton. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“Although Hamilton are one of the youngest sides themselves, they still had a lot more experience that Inverness did that day.

“They (Inverness) played well, though, and created a few chances and it was no embarrassment or disgrace they lost that game.

“A few of them looked comfortable in that arena, or environment, and should they be asked to step up to a more experienced level, I’m sure they will do themselves and the club justice.

“It’s nice to see kids getting the chance.”

Nurturing talent vital at Inverness

Former Dundee manager McCann, who starred as a winger for Scotland, Hearts and Rangers, insists bringing in youngsters in the hope they will flourish is part of the challenge of bossing Inverness.

He said: “In my time at Inverness with Billy, towards the latter stages of that season, we had Robbie Deas, Cammy Harper, Roddy MacGregor and Daniel MacKay, as well as Lewis Hyde, breaking through.

Cammy Harper (right) was making the breakthrough at Inverness under Neil McCann in 2021. Image: SNS

“There was a sprinkling of young guys there who showed they could do well if given the opportunity. It was fantastic.

“At Inverness, you can’t go and spend a lot of money to attract they very best from the west or east coasts of Scotland.

“More often than not, you have to fish in a pond towards the northern end of the country and hope you can nurture and develop players and get them into the first-team.”

Vast number of injuries taking toll

McCann has watched his friend Dodds battle for results and dip into the lower half of the Championship as the result of a brutal injury list this term.

With so many key men missing, such as Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor, Shane Sutherland, Tom Walsh and Austin Samuels, McCann feels Dodds has been tested to the max as the head coach.

He added: “Billy has been extremely hampered by injuries this season.

“It’s not just been the quality of players who have been out – it’s been the number of players he’s had unavailable.

Injured ICT striker Shane Sutherland has not played this season. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

“That’s not to put a slight on any other boys who have come in. Injuries always give opportunities to others, but there have been so many out it causes a real disruption to the team.

“It’s been hard and I know how hard it is anyway – it’s a tough division, which is so finely balanced. The budgets are pretty comparable throughout the division, barring one or two.

“As a manager, you would like to make changes due to tactics or the odd one due to someone being off-form or through injury, but having so many players out makes it so hard to get a rhythm into your side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented