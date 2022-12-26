Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh brands latest loss ‘unacceptable’ and urges swift response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh brands latest loss ‘unacceptable’ and urges swift response

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 9:31 am
Sean Welsh, left, gives chase to Partick's Stuart Bannigan in Friday's 5-1 defeat at Firhill. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Sean Welsh, left, gives chase to Partick's Stuart Bannigan in Friday's 5-1 defeat at Firhill. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh apologised for the team’s second Firhill mauling of the season and branded their latest defeat unacceptable.

Welsh played his first game in over a month on Friday as they crashed to a 5-1 Championship defeat against Partick Thistle following a 4-1 defeat there in August.

It was only the skipper’s sixth outing in what is turning into a nightmare season where injuries to key men have had a major bearing on their sore scores.

It’s agony at full-time for, from left, Aaron Doran, Billy Mckay and Cammy MacKay.

Fresh injuries take their toll

He returned to the team, as did defender Zak Delaney, but Danny Devine, Cammy Harper and Nathan Shaw dropped out to take the casualty list back to nine.

The result, which sits alongside the 4-0 loss at Morton as the biggest margin of defeat this term, means ICT are only two points ahead of Cove Rangers ahead of next Monday’s New Year north clash at the Caledonian Stadium.

Overall, Inverness still have nine players sidelined with injuries – defenders Devine, Harper and Robbie Deas, midfielders Roddy MacGregor and Scott Allardice, wingers Tom Walsh and Shaw and strikers Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels.

Goals from Brian Graham and Kyle Turner had Partick 2-0 ahead at the break before Cole McKinnon and Aaron Muirhead added two early second-half goals to double that scoreline.

Aaron Doran pulled the scoreline back to 4-1 before Partick Thistle quickly added a fifth through Danny Mullen.

Aaron Doran stepped off the bench to put ICT on the scoresheet, but Thistle sub Danny Mullen completed the emphatic result before visiting defender Wallace Duffy was sent off for a disputed last-man challenge.

Billy Dodds’ side haven’t won in the league since beating Cove 1-0 on October 15.

Partick are now level with fourth-placed Morton and seven points clear of Inverness, who trail new leaders Dundee by 11 points after their 2-0 win at Ayr United.

Inverness need to show improvement

While midfielder Welsh accepts the massive impact of injuries, he insists those charged with the task of playing every week were well off the mark.

He said: “It was unacceptable, to be honest.

“We can only hold our hands up and apologise for the performance.

Danny Mullen rounds off a miserable night with a fifth goal for Partick Thistle.

“To a man, it was unacceptable and we’ve got to deal with it.

“We have three-quarters of our team on the treatment table, but we’ve still got a squad and players are here for a reason.

“We need to show that on the park. At the moment, we’re not showing it and, on Friday, it really wasn’t good enough.”

Signings will add fresh competition

Dodds intends to bring players in during the window to bolster his depleted pool and Welsh, a title-winner with Partick Thistle a decade ago, says all players have to up their game to survive.

He said: “I think the players know we need to be better and if we don’t then we need to look at ourselves in the mirror.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds watches the action at Partick Thistle on Friday.

“When you’re not performing on the park and not getting results you’ll know you have to up your game or you will be replaced.

“Obviously we have a lot of our best players injured, but if they’re not back the manager will look to being players to the club in January if we’re not doing it.

“Football is a cut-throat game and if you’re not producing on the park, you’re out the door. If people are not aware of that, they need to quickly be aware of it.”

ICT players will address poor form

Friday’s thumping, which made it eight league games in a row without a win, leaves Inverness miles away from where they need to be and Welsh said the players aim to get to the bottom of the slump and tackle it without delay.

He added: “It can’t get any worse than this and hopefully we’ll have a chat amongst ourselves and address that performance.

“We need to start to put the wrongs right and give ourselves a shake. It’s a case of ‘let’s get going’, because we need to start winning games.”

Partick Thistle leading by example

Partick Thistle, with injuries taking its toll, fell to five straight league losses in October into November, but they’re now four league games unbeaten and on the cusp of a promotion push.

Welsh believes that kind of turnaround is an example Inverness must aim to follow.

He said: “We know what this Championship is like. We’ve done it before and if you can put runs together it can push you right up there.

“One win can help us turn it around and we can start going in the right direction and get ourselves back in the mix.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall has guided his side back to form.

“But we also know, if we don’t change it quickly, we can be dragged into the battle at the bottom. We need to address these results, get victories and start climbing this table.

“Partick Thistle have shown what can happen. They have won three and drawn one of their last four league games after a slump.

“They’re pulling themselves back up the table, so we’ve got to take inspiration from somewhere and do the same.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented