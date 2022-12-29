Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds needs January cash boost, insists former boss Neil McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds needs January cash boost, insists former boss Neil McCann

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Neil McCann wants to see Inverness boss Billy Dodds add to his injury-hit squad in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Neil McCann wants to see Inverness boss Billy Dodds add to his injury-hit squad in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Neil McCann hopes Caley Thistle’s board will find funds to help head coach Billy Dodds blast his way out of an injury-hampered Championship season and towards a promotion push.

For much of this campaign, Dodds has had at least seven senior players unavailable most weeks due to a range of mainly long-term injuries.

Their absence has been felt on the field, with ICT currently sitting seventh in the table ahead of Monday’s home New Year opener against Cove Rangers. An away win would see Cove take their place and move one point ahead of them.

McCann was appointed interim Inverness manager in February 2021 after then boss John Robertson stepped down on compassionate grounds.

The 48-year-old then brought in his former Scotland and Rangers team-mate Dodds and they helped haul ICT from the lower end of the table to fifth in a campaign cut short due to the pandemic.

Neil McCann (left), with Barry Wilson (middle), and Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Boss Dodds dealt ‘a terrible hand’

Former Dundee manager McCann believes if Dodds is allowed to bring in new faces in the winter window, it just might be what’s needed to recharge their promotion hopes.

He said: “Players such as Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor, Shane Sutherland, Tom Walsh and Austin Samuels are out and when they return, they won’t just come in and hit top form and keep that going in the rigors of the Championship.

“I found the Inverness board to be brilliant and I hope they back Billy in the window. He’s been dealt a terrible hand with injuries through no fault of his own.

“The club will want to make an impact and reach the play-offs or automatic promotion, which I still wouldn’t give up on.

Dipo Akinyemi opened the scoring for Ayr United. Image: SNS
Striker Dipo Akinyemi, with 15 goals, has been a revelation at title-pushers Ayr United. Image: SNS

“Ayr United, who have been going well, have a goalscorer in Dipo Akinyemi, which always helps and Billy would love a striker like him.

“To unearth someone like Dipo Akinyemi (with 15 goals this season) is a real find. You can see the impact he’s made to Ayr.

“Having worked in it, January is a tough market from top end to bottom end.

“You have to trust your recruitment and do a lot of homework and hope you find a gem like Ayr have.”

Home form must improve – McCann

Following last Friday’s 5-1 hammering at Partick Thistle, ICT are 11 points behind new leaders Dundee, and seven points poorer than fourth-placed Morton and Partick.

However, McCann sees no reason why Caley Thistle cannot replicate a push similar to last season when just one loss in their last nine games helped take them all the way to a play-off final defeat by St Johnstone.

He added: “The target right now for Inverness is they have to make up ground.

“The Championship is so competitive and the boys need to be focused on getting their home form sorted out, because the away form has been okay, but they need to turn around their home form.

“You can’t go around saying it’s such a competitive league and everybody is capable of beating one another, but not thinking you can finish first.

It was a night to forget for ICT on Friday as Partick Thistle won 5-1. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“I think Billy won’t say that, but I believe in Billy as a manager. He’s got good players, but he’s been unable to call upon them.

“If he can unearth a couple of January gems and get a few boys back fit then they can make a good charge for it.

“Look at last season where they went on a really strong run.

“I believe these strong runs are better towards the back end of the season because that’s when you pick up momentum.

“Billy’s team showed that last season when they drove through to reach the play-off final. They were unlucky not to win it but they will come strong again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle
Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle focus key for Daniel MacKay as Hibs keep tabs on winger's progress

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds needs January cash boost, insists former boss Neil McCann
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented