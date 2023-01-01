Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are reportedly trying to complete the loan signing of young Celtic forward Joey Dawson.

The 19-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for the Hoops’ B team in the Lowland League this term.

Dawson moved from his hometown team Scunthorpe to Celtic in 2021. He is the nephew of former England, Spurs and Hull City central defender Michael Dawson.

He scored two goals in Celtic B’s 5-2 win against Rangers B at Celtic Park on December 30.

A report on Football Scotland say Caley Thistle could face competition from clubs in England, including Carlisle and Crewe to land the player on loan.

The Caley Jags have already made their first signing of the January window by bringing in St Mirren winger Jay Henderson on loan until the end of the season.