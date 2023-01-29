Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds pleased with character in Raith Rovers comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds pleased with character in Raith Rovers comeback

By Jamie Durent
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 29, 2023, 4:53 pm
Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believed his side showed their character to come from behind twice against Raith Rovers.

The Caley Jags were heading towards a first league defeat at Stark’s Park in more than 22 years before Billy Mckay delivered a late equaliser.

Raith had twice led through Lewis Vaughan and Aidan Connolly, with Jay Henderson also finding the net for the visitors.

Inverness were not at their best at times but Dodds was pleased with how they responded to the adversity of twice going behind.v

“It was hard work at times but one thing we’ve got in abundance is guts, character, all the words I can give you to describe that,” said Dodds. “We’ve had to show it today.

“Raith were the better team in the first-half, they’re a good team, but in the second-half we scored two good goals.

“We dug in there and I know that’s in my team. I know the technical side’s there, but we didn’t show it today.”

Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS

With a striker of Mckay’s pedigree on the field, Caley Thistle were always going to have a chance of getting the goal they needed.

Mckay has found the net 92 times now across three spells with the club, putting him nine behind the all-time club goalscorer Dennis Wyness.

“It’s nice because we know we’ve always got a chance with Billy,” added Dodds. “We need goal-scorers on the pitch and we kept going.

“He worked hard but it was scraps he worked for. But when he got a bit of service the ball’s in the net.

“It was a good ball in from Sean Welsh and a good header from Billy. I’m delighted but not surprised.”

Caley Thistle are back in action on Tuesday night in the Scottish Cup, with the replay against Queen’s Park.

Many clubs will be trying ahead of the January deadline – which comes on Tuesday night – to bring in new faces to the squad.

However Dodds stressed that the finances are not to go out and gamble on a player and if he has to go with the squad as it is, he is happy to do so.

Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

“I’ve said all along that we can’t throw cash about,” said Dodds. “If we do bring someone in it’s got to be better than what we’ve got.

“We’re not wasting money. The loan window goes on as well so there’s an option there. It’s not just about getting someone in before the deadline.

“We’ll be patient and try get the right one in. If we can’t, we move on.”

