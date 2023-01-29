Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds pleased with character in Raith Rovers comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believed his side showed their character to come from behind twice against Raith Rovers.

The Caley Jags were heading towards a first league defeat at Stark’s Park in more than 22 years before Billy Mckay delivered a late equaliser.

Raith had twice led through Lewis Vaughan and Aidan Connolly, with Jay Henderson also finding the net for the visitors.

Inverness were not at their best at times but Dodds was pleased with how they responded to the adversity of twice going behind.v

“It was hard work at times but one thing we’ve got in abundance is guts, character, all the words I can give you to describe that,” said Dodds. “We’ve had to show it today.

“Raith were the better team in the first-half, they’re a good team, but in the second-half we scored two good goals.

“We dug in there and I know that’s in my team. I know the technical side’s there, but we didn’t show it today.”

With a striker of Mckay’s pedigree on the field, Caley Thistle were always going to have a chance of getting the goal they needed.

Mckay has found the net 92 times now across three spells with the club, putting him nine behind the all-time club goalscorer Dennis Wyness.

“It’s nice because we know we’ve always got a chance with Billy,” added Dodds. “We need goal-scorers on the pitch and we kept going.

“He worked hard but it was scraps he worked for. But when he got a bit of service the ball’s in the net.

“It was a good ball in from Sean Welsh and a good header from Billy. I’m delighted but not surprised.”

Caley Thistle are back in action on Tuesday night in the Scottish Cup, with the replay against Queen’s Park.

Many clubs will be trying ahead of the January deadline – which comes on Tuesday night – to bring in new faces to the squad.

However Dodds stressed that the finances are not to go out and gamble on a player and if he has to go with the squad as it is, he is happy to do so.

“I’ve said all along that we can’t throw cash about,” said Dodds. “If we do bring someone in it’s got to be better than what we’ve got.

“We’re not wasting money. The loan window goes on as well so there’s an option there. It’s not just about getting someone in before the deadline.

“We’ll be patient and try get the right one in. If we can’t, we move on.”