Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason calls for consistency after seeing improvements

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason was glad to see improvements in last week’s draw with leaders Livingston, so wants her side keep it up against Hutchison Vale on Sunday.

Inverness travel to Edinburgh to play Hutchie Vale, who sit seventh, one place below but equal on points with the Caley Jags in the SWF Championship.

Mason’s side go into the clash off the back of a 3-3 draw with runaway league-leaders Livingston, where she saw more fight from her players following a difficult period.

She hopes to see more of the same in the capital, with Mason demanding more consistency from her Inverness squad from now until the end of the league campaign.

Mason said: “The Livingston game was night and day from how we had been playing the week before. Now – and it’s what I keep talking about – we just have to be consistent.

“The girls showed us against Livingston that they have the capabilities and it was much improved. They were fighting for each other and worked really hard.

“It was what we had been looking for – a united front that was calm and composed on the ball. We were just playing our game and it made such a massive difference.

“I need to see more of that from them throughout the rest of the season. Hutchison Vale is our next target and we need to go there and replicate our performance from last week.

“We’ve beaten them once this season in Inverness and they’ve beaten us down the road, so we know it’ll be all to play for and we’ll try to start positively and go again.”

‘Promising talent’ joins the Caley Jags

Caley Thistle announced the signing of 18-year-old striker Chloe Macleod during the week, and she could be in line to make her first appearance against Hutchison Vale this weekend.

Mason said: “Chloe has come from Clachnacuddin in the Highlands and Islands League and has been training with us for a couple of months now.

“She’s a player that’s full of pace and power, but maybe not someone who is quite ready to be a first-team starter – but she’ll be in the squad on Sunday to get some experience.

“Hopefully she’s somebody we can develop into being a first-team player because she is definitely a promising young talent.”

We are delighted to announce the signing of Chloe Macleod to the first team squad. Another bright talent who has proved her worth during a successful trial period. Welcome to the Club ✍🏻🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/rjulmxxPHB — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) February 7, 2023

Elsewhere in Scottish Women’s Football, there are no north teams involved in League One matches this weekend, but plenty in the thick of the action in the new fifth-tier – Biffa SWFL North.

Westdyke Thistle will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they make the short journey to face Stonehaven, who will in turn be looking to bounce back from a defeat against Inverurie Locos.

Locos will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they host unbeaten league-leaders Forfar Farmington, while Buchan welcome East Fife’s development side to Peterhead.

Dyce and Huntly are both on the road this weekend, with the Ian Mair Park outfit coming up against Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee, while the Black and Golds head to Glenrothes Strollers.