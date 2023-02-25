Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Harper is keen to contribute in any way he can to Caley Thistle getting back to winning ways against Dundee this weekend.

Harper has fond memories of Dens Park from his last visit there, when his stunning double helped Inverness secure a 3-2 triumph in September.

At the time, regular defender Harper was being deployed in an advanced midfield position.

Having recently returned from injury to regain his usual left back position, Harper is not concerned about getting on the scoresheet as long as he can help Billy Dodds’ men to claim a victory.

Harper said: “That was a good spell for me – I was playing well.

“I then had a wee injury and tried to play through it, but that didn’t go my way.

“I ended up being out for a lengthy period of time – one of the longest spells out I’ve had.

“I’m back to full fitness now, so I’m just concentrating on myself and hopefully that form will come back.

“I think everyone maybe expects you to go and do the same, but for me it’s just about concentrating on making sure I’m playing well and the team plays well.

“I’m not really thinking about scoring goals myself, I’m just desperate for the three points.

“We have to go and show a good account of ourselves to get the win.”

Frustration can drive a response from Caley Thistle

Inverness go into the match having suffered back-to-back defeats against Hamilton Accies, whose six-point haul over the two matches lifted them off the foot of the Championship.

The results have left Caley Jags seventh in the table, five points adrift of the promotion play-off spots.

With 11 matches still to play, Harper is remaining calm in Inverness’ efforts to climb up the standings.

He added: “We kind of put that out of our minds.

“We know where we should be, even though we’re not there right now, but we know we can do it.

“Tuesday night was pure frustration – even a draw would have been bad with the amount of chances we had, we should have put the game out of sight.

“It’s more the frustration that comes with disappointing results, but we need to knuckle down.

“I think it might help us – it makes us want to do better.

“Nobody likes losing football games, it kills your next few days.

“It can definitely push us as a squad to say we don’t want that feeling any more.”

Inverness not struggling to create chances

Despite the two losses against Accies, Harper does not feel Inverness are far away from getting points on the board.

The 21-year-old added: “It was probably one of our most dominant performances against Hamilton on Tuesday. We had a number of good chances.

“Sean Welsh hit the bar, and I had a half-volley that hit Sean– it’s maybe just the way it’s going for us right now.

“Defensively, if we stay really focused on keeping a clean sheet we’ll eventually get one, but we need to start taking our chances too.

“I’m not sure what it is, maybe Hamilton are just a bogy team.

“We really need to take our chances – that’s the big thing.

“Goals give you confidence, even in defence, so we need to concentrate on keeping it tight at the back and taking one of those chances, and then that will kick us on.”