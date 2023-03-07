Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 6:01 pm
Scottish Cup winners in 2015, from left: Danny Devine, Marley Watkins, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Josh Meekings has hailed Aaron Doran’s mental toughness as the Caley Thistle star gears up for the next stage of his testimonial season.

The Irishman is respected on and off the park, having played for ICT in the Premiership and Championship since joining as a youth from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, initially on loan.

Two serious knee injuries would have shattered most professional’s hopes of playing at a high level, but the midfielder never gave up and is still cutting it in Scotland’s second tier.

He won the Scottish Cup, alongside Meekings, in 2015, with a Hampden triumph in the sunshine against Falkirk.

Having enjoyed an entertaining testimonial question and answer session with the Caley Thistle’s cup heroes last year, Doran will be centre stage for a special testimonial dinner at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel this Saturday.

That comes the day after ICT face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the Caledonian Stadium.

Guest speakers include former Inverness captain Gary Warren, Press and Journal writer Bill McAllister and STV’s Nicola McAlley.

Aaron Doran in action for Caley Thistle this season. Image: SNS

Doran ‘soon came out his shell’

Doran has amassed 361 games in Caley Jags colours and defender Meekings reckons his close friend should be proud of what he’s achieved in a decade in the Highlands.

He said: “Aaron has always been a fantastic player. Without the injuries, he could have had an even better career and done even more spectacular things.

“However, for him to have got over those injuries is a testament to himself.

“To have that strength of character and mindset to come back from the two serious injuries speaks volumes about Aaron. All credit to him.

“Having had a couple of injuries myself, to see what Aaron has done and continues to do, it’s a credit to himself.

“Aaron joined the year before I moved up.

“He’s always been a character. At first, he was quiet, but once he came out of his shell, he’d always make people laugh.”

Big goals came against Ross County

Meekings says being part of such a capable team in the top-flight, alongside Doran, has led to lasting bonds from squads of years gone by.

He added: “He’s still performing at a very good level and still makes an impact when he plays. Aaron’s always had that killer pass, that killer instinct.

“It was an absolute joy to share the dressing room with him. Aaron was always one of my closest team-mates at Inverness.

“We’d always have games of golf and we’re still in contact now. I know many of the dressing room from that time are like me and think a lot of Aaron.

“We enjoyed really good times together. We had a really tight-knit group and Aaron was a big part of that and of the success we had.

“Aaron thoroughly deserves this testimonial season. The fans will always like him.

“He’s always been one to pop up with goals against Ross County, too, which will always be memorable. He’s a brilliant guy and he remains a friend to this day.”

Anyone interested in attending the special Doran dinner should email adtestimonial@gmail.com

From left: Cammy Mackay, Jim Falconer, Danny Devine, Aaron Doran, Ross Draper, Josh Meekings and Graeme Shinnie at last year’s Q&A session at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: caleyjags.com

Editor's Picks

Most Commented