Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Meekings has hailed Aaron Doran’s mental toughness as the Caley Thistle star gears up for the next stage of his testimonial season.

The Irishman is respected on and off the park, having played for ICT in the Premiership and Championship since joining as a youth from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, initially on loan.

Two serious knee injuries would have shattered most professional’s hopes of playing at a high level, but the midfielder never gave up and is still cutting it in Scotland’s second tier.

He won the Scottish Cup, alongside Meekings, in 2015, with a Hampden triumph in the sunshine against Falkirk.

The @AaronDoranTest1 is hosting a dinner in the Kingsmills Hotel on Saturday 11th March A great night to be had for all ICTFC supporters Email adtestimonial@gmail.com to book pic.twitter.com/FGYOit1D7C — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 11, 2023

Having enjoyed an entertaining testimonial question and answer session with the Caley Thistle’s cup heroes last year, Doran will be centre stage for a special testimonial dinner at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel this Saturday.

That comes the day after ICT face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the Caledonian Stadium.

Guest speakers include former Inverness captain Gary Warren, Press and Journal writer Bill McAllister and STV’s Nicola McAlley.

Doran ‘soon came out his shell’

Doran has amassed 361 games in Caley Jags colours and defender Meekings reckons his close friend should be proud of what he’s achieved in a decade in the Highlands.

He said: “Aaron has always been a fantastic player. Without the injuries, he could have had an even better career and done even more spectacular things.

“However, for him to have got over those injuries is a testament to himself.

“To have that strength of character and mindset to come back from the two serious injuries speaks volumes about Aaron. All credit to him.

“Having had a couple of injuries myself, to see what Aaron has done and continues to do, it’s a credit to himself.

“Aaron joined the year before I moved up.

“He’s always been a character. At first, he was quiet, but once he came out of his shell, he’d always make people laugh.”

Big goals came against Ross County

Meekings says being part of such a capable team in the top-flight, alongside Doran, has led to lasting bonds from squads of years gone by.

He added: “He’s still performing at a very good level and still makes an impact when he plays. Aaron’s always had that killer pass, that killer instinct.

“It was an absolute joy to share the dressing room with him. Aaron was always one of my closest team-mates at Inverness.

“We’d always have games of golf and we’re still in contact now. I know many of the dressing room from that time are like me and think a lot of Aaron.

“We enjoyed really good times together. We had a really tight-knit group and Aaron was a big part of that and of the success we had.

“Aaron thoroughly deserves this testimonial season. The fans will always like him.

“He’s always been one to pop up with goals against Ross County, too, which will always be memorable. He’s a brilliant guy and he remains a friend to this day.”

Anyone interested in attending the special Doran dinner should email adtestimonial@gmail.com