Scottish Cup on backburner for Billy Dodds – as Caley Thistle enter ‘now or never’ Championship play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Scottish Cup on backburner for Billy Dodds – as Caley Thistle enter ‘now or never’ Championship play-off push

By Andy Skinner
March 16, 2023, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must park all thoughts about the Scottish Cup as they prepare for a make or break Championship period.

Inverness have progressed to the last semi-finals of the competition, and will meet League One side Falkirk at Hampden Park on Saturday, April 29.

The match will kick off at 12.15pm, which will mean an early start for Caley Jags supporters travelling from the Highlands.

Following Caley Jags’ 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Friday in the last eight, excitement has been building about their return to the national stadium – where they lifted the Scottish Cup with a victory over the Bairns in 2015.

In the meantime, Inverness are seven points adrift of fourth place in their efforts to secure a Championship promotion play-off place.

With Saturday’s trip to Queen’s Park the first of nine matches remaining, Dodds is entirely focused on league business.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

He said: “You can imagine after the result, after the draw, it is a good place to be.

“But it is time to realise we’ve got to be concentrating on league fixtures now.

“I can see the focus. It doesn’t mean to say we’ll do it, but I can see their steely determination in training and how they now want to knuckle down to league business.

“We’re going to give it a go, that’s all I can say.

“I can’t guarantee anybody anything, but we’ll be trying our damnedest to get three points on Saturday and build from that.

“I don’t really want to speak about semi-finals. We’re going to get plenty of media attention in the run-up to the semi-final that week, so it is time to focus on Queen’s Park.”

Coming weeks vital for Inverness

Although 27 points remain up for grabs, Dodds knows the games approaching most imminently will go a long way towards determining whether his side can keep a promotion challenge alive.

He added: “I don’t think I’ll need to poke and prod the players.

“Sometimes you have to, but not with the group we’ve got. We realise what we need to do.

“It is now or never time. We have to make sure we put some results on the board.

“We’ve done that in the last two fixtures with four points from six against Dundee and Ayr, and we hope to add to it.

Caley Thistle defeated Ayr United 2-1 in their last Championship fixture. Images: Euan Cherry

“I just want them to keep chipping away. If we can get a few results, we can reel in one or two and we’re hoping to make teams panic.

“We have hard fixtures. Just look at our next three – Queen’s Park, Partick and Morton.

“We have to make sure we do something special in these three fixtures.

“That will bode well going forward in terms of what we will need to do in the last six games.

“We’ve got to give ourselves a chance.

“Within the next month, we’ll pretty much know if we’re going to be in with a chance of making the play-offs or not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fans at Hampden Park in 2015. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Caley Thistle supporters faced with lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran says Caley Thistle success in league and cup would be perfect way…
Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle.
Josh Meekings refutes suggestion Caley Thistle or Falkirk will not be worthy of Scottish…
Ex-Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is ready for a fresh challenge. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager's job
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh, centre, celebrates his quarter-final winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle ready for more magic moments in Scottish Cup
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds hopes Scottish Cup run gives Caley Thistle players confidence to achieve top-flight…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented