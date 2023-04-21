Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star

Englishman's effort on the park is bearing fruit amid a crunch period, according to the Inverness head coach.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds revealed star performer Nathan Shaw is leading the numbers game as well as keeping Championship rivals on their toes.

The winger, who can also play through the middle, has been a revelation in his debut season in Scotland after opting to move on from AFC Fylde last summer.

As well as scoring nine goals, including the leveller in Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Hamilton, the 22-year-old has impressed Dodds and his staff with his impressive work-rate.

Nathan Shaw is on hand to level for ICT in their 2-1 comeback win at Accies. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

ICT, who moved third in the table on Tuesday, host title-hunters Dundee this weekend, with a chance to slice the advantage to one-point with just one fixture remaining, while the Taysiders will still have one game in hand.

Shaw racked up 12.5k against Accies

Four goals in his last six games has underlined Shaw’s class and Dodds reckons his worth is showing up in sheer numbers.

He said: “We have to remember that Nathan came to this club with hardly any first-team experience behind him.

“He’s such a lovely lad, and it took him a while to come out of his shell. Then when he plays, he’s got to get confidence on top of that, and it all comes together.

“It’s not just the technical side. He’s getting that aggressive nature that he had to add to his game, and the distances he’s running are scary.

“He did 12.5km on Tuesday night, and the average is 10 or 11 – if they get that they’re doing quite well.

“All the boys have been working hard. Nathan just stood out because he is giving us an unbelievable technical display, but it jumped out at me because he’s a machine as well. He’s working ever so hard for the team.

“I always get that workload. The numbers are up a bit, but everything is coming together now because we have those numbers plus the technical side.”

Mckay’s winner made it six from six

Inverness have won six games on the spin, and eight from nine overall to become real play-off contenders, with Ayr United and Partick Thistle still firmly in the mix.

And Dodds said Billy Mckay’s ice-cool winner from a brilliantly worked move against ninth-placed Accies is down mainly to the efforts from everyone within the squad to deliver results when the matter most.

He said: “You could see what the goal meant to us with our celebrations on Tuesday night. Everybody knew what it means to move into third from where we’ve been.

“I can’t praise everyone highly enough. It has been a collective effort, and I want us to keep that going.

“It’s a huge game on Saturday, but I want people to realise how far we’ve come and how hard we’ve had to work.

“It is an accumulation of hard work, desire and determination to put us in the position we’re in.”

Nathan Shaw (second from left) celebrates his recent goal against Arbroath. Image: SNS Group

Winning form all down to the players

Caley Thistle, whose regular league season ends at home to Ayr United on May 5, are also gearing up for next Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden.

To have come from being outsiders for a promotion spot to having a real chance of at least finishing in those positions has opened eyes nationwide.

When asked what he puts the sensational winning run down to, he added: “The boys. It’s scary what they’ve done.

“We’re a very close-knit group, and I think you can see that. It’s not just the result, it’s the celebrations from the full group.

“That’s my secretary (Fiona McWilliams), our analyst (Fraser Gorman), we’re such a close-knit group and I think that togetherness has really borne through when it comes to getting these results under severe pressure.

“I knew it was in them, because we’ve seen it before, and the boys have been nothing short of incredible to get back in to where they are and reach a semi-final.”

