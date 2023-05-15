Caley Thistle must keep hold of record-chasing scorer Billy Mckay, says legend Stuart Golabek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle must keep hold of record-chasing scorer Billy Mckay, says legend Stuart Golabek

Golabek compared Mckay, who is on 100 Inverness goals, with his ex-team-mate Dennis Wyness - the all-time club record-holder with 101.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay celebrates the first of his two goals for Inverness in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay celebrates the first of his two goals for Inverness in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle star Stuart Golabek hailed ton-up striker Billy Mckay – who is battling to beat his ex-team-mate Dennis Wyness in Inverness’ all-time goals list – and insists he must be kept at the Championship club this summer.

McKay’s double against Falkirk in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk in April took him to 100 Inverness goals.

He is now just one goal away from equalling the club-record tally set by Wyness over two spells between 1999 and 2008.

Mckay’s next game will be the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on June 3. The ex-Northern Ireland international, in his own third spell with ICT, is out of contract next month.

Mckay ‘has a good football brain’

Golabek explained why boss Billy Dodds must retain the marksman, who has 19 goals this term alone.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle defender Stuart Golabek. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “Billy is 34, but he’s proving to have a good bit of hunger in him. I’d say he’s still got another year or two still left in him.

“His body might have to adapt to the circumstances, because the body starts to slow down. But he’s got a good football brain, too, so he’s a real asset. You could even play him off a striker in a hole.

“Billy has been very loyal to Inverness. Yes, he got the transfer (to Wigan in 2015) and he’s been at Ross County, but being back at Inverness has been great for him.

“Inverness could not afford to lose Billy. This season alone, he has proven how important he is to the team with his goals record. He still seems to have plenty of life left in his legs. He leads the line very well.”

Wyness created so many of his goals

Former defender Golabek was thrilled to be part of an Inverness team with Wyness up top.

Golabek is well placed, therefore, to compare notes on highest-scoring duo Wyness and Mckay.

He said: “I know how good Dennis was. I wouldn’t go as far to say he was a natural goalscorer, but he created a lot of goals himself, with one-on-ones.

“Dennis could always create things, whereas Billy is more a natural finisher.

Dennis Wyness has scored more ICT goals than any other player – 101. Image: SNS

“Dennis lacked a little bit of pace, but his all-round game was maybe more complete, while Billy is more of an instinct finisher, who takes his chances early.

“They have both done well over different spells at the club and are two very good strikers Inverness have been fortunate to have.

“It doesn’t matter what league you play in, to score 100 goals or more is a terrific achievement.”

Six teams were in promotion chase

Partick Thistle, who finished fourth in the Championship, crushed third-placed Queen’s Park 8-3 on aggregate in last week’s play-off quarter-finals. 

They will take on runners-up Ayr United over the next two Fridays for the right to tackle the Premiership’s 11th-placed team once the top league concludes at the end of the month.

Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham applauds Jags fans after he scored in Friday’s 4-0 play-off win at Queen’s Park to take his side into the semis against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle, meanwhile, finished sixth and are now preparing for their seventh successive season in the Championship.

Golabek added: “The longer you’re in the Championship, the harder it gets to get out of it.

“Clubs including Morton, Inverness, Queen’s Park, Partick Thistle and Ayr United will all have fancied their chances of being in the Premiership.

“Partick and Ayr still have that chance to follow (champions) Dundee with a promotion.

“In a perfect world, you’d go up as champions, but if you get at least make the play-offs, you give yourselves a chance.

Inverness fell short in the final last year against St Johnstone, but when you get to the play-offs, it’s about who performs on the day.”

Golabek netted historic ICT goal

Golabek is in the history books as being the scorer of ICT’s first-ever Premiership goal in season 2004/05.

They had just been promoted to that level and suffered a 3-0 opening day defeat at Livingston.

However, in their temporary home base of Pittodrie while the Caledonian Stadium was being made Premiership-compliant, they bounced back in their second game to beat Dunfermline 2-0.

A 25-yard strike from Golabek put ICT ahead early on, before Juanjo sealed the deal for the happy Highlanders.

Once they found their feet, Inverness settled and, in their debut campaign, finished in a comfortable eighth position.

Golabek remembers the goal fondly and was thrilled that it helped put their first victory on the board against a decent Dunfermline side.

He said: “It was one of those where I caught it sweetly and it went in off the post, I think.

Stuart Golabek in action for Inverness in 2010. Image: SNS

“Dunfermline were a good side and I remember it was a hot day. We won 2-0 and I was fortunate enough to score from 25 yards.

“I didn’t score many for Inverness, but I didn’t score many tap-ins – they tended to be long-range.

“We were ground-sharing with Aberdeen at that time, so there was plenty of travelling for us.

“That was a really good squad back then. We went on to have a good season once we got going.”

