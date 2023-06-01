John Robertson says Scottish Cup win would be greatest result in Caley Thistle’s history

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Robertson reckons if Caley Thistle beat Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, it will be the club’s stand-out result of all time.

The Inverness sporting director, and former manager over two spells, led ICT to semi-finals in 2002, 2003 and 2019.

Robertson, who won the Scottish Cup as a Hearts player in 1998, guided the Highlanders into the top-flight for the first time in 2003/04 and has lifted the Challenge Cup three times as the boss.

Steve Paterson’s Caley Thistle beat Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup in 2003, then three years later, Robbo’s ICT beat the Hoops 1-0 at the Caledonian Stadium a few days after Martin O’Neill’s Celts had dumped Liverpool out of the UEFA Cup.

In 2015, John Hughes’ stars went all the way, beating Celtic 3-2 after extra-time in the semis of the cup and Falkirk 2-1 in the final.

This weekend, Ange Postcoglou’s Scottish champions are chasing a new club world-record eighth domestic treble, while Billy Dodds’ men missed out on reaching the promotion play-offs in the Championship, finishing sixth overall.

ICT haven’t played a competitive game since losing 2-1 to Ayr United in their final fixture on May 5 and the odds are stacked against them at Hampden.

‘Biggest result by a country mile’

Robertson admits a victory for the men from the north would eclipse their other cup victories over Celtic.

He said: “I am sure that the players who won at Celtic Park say it would be bigger and I get that. This is not to diminish it in any shape or form that is and was the most resounding cup win to date.

“We won a few years later, it was still a massive shock, given Celtic’s exploits in Europe. And then John Hughes’ team, who weren’t fancied at all, did it.

“If the lads pull this off and beat Celtic in a cup final at Hampden it would be the club’s biggest result ever by a country mile.

“Did anyone give Inverness a chance at Celtic Park when John Barnes was manager? No, and they won 3-1.

“Did anyone give us a chance when I was the manager in a year Celtic reached the UEFA Cup final. No and we won 1-0.

“Did anyone give us a chance when Celtic had the likes of Craig Gordon and Virgil van Dijk a chance? No but John Hughes’ team won it and it can be done.

“We as a club have this history with Celtic in the Scottish Cup and you hope that sticks again.

“It might not happen, but there is always that one chance. Whether it is a one in two or one in 1000 chance, the players and manager have to believe that one is that day.”

We want blue and red ribbons on cup

One thing is sure, Inverness will have to defend for their lives against the energetic champions, just like Robbo’s side did in 2003 when Dennis Wyness struck the only goal of the quarter-final tie.

Robertson added: “Even in the 3-1 game, they had to defend, then the lads in 2003 had to dig in to hold on for the 1-0 win. The last 15 minutes we were at the Alamo.

“The 3-2 game had everything, a red card, a penalty, controversies.

“I hope Saturday has everything and the red and blue ribbons are on the trophy.

“It has given the city a huge boost. A massive boost. It is difficult, we are six seasons in the Championship, we needed a lift and boost and getting to cup has done that. Same for city and region and now there are only two teams who can win it.”

Pride at lifting Scottish Cup as player

As a Hearts player, winning the Scottish Cup in a 2-1 win against Rangers at Celtic Park in 1998 will live with the 58-year-old forever.

He said: It means everything. It was a poignant moment as my dad was a Hearts fan. He died when I was 14, he never saw me, or my brother play for Hearts.

“That would have been one of his proudest moment to see his son lift a trophy in a Hearts jersey. That is what football is about.

“It was my last involvement with Hearts and to walk away with a winner’s medal is something I will always cherish.

“I played with some great players at Hearts. Craig Levein. John Colquhoun, Gary Mackay, Sandy Clark and Henry Smith. Those boys never won anything.

“To hold the trophy aloft afterwards make hairs on the back my neck stand up. It was sensational and to see the joy and tears it brought to Hearts fans who thought we would never win again was sensational.”