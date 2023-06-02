Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds plots attacking route to Scottish Cup glory against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds plots attacking route to Scottish Cup glory against Celtic

Inverness, winners of the main national trophy in 2015, will have to stun the Premiership champions to repeat the feat.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds aims to go on the attack when his Caley Thistle tackle treble-chasing Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Ange Postecoglou’s Premiership and League Cup winners are on the hunt for a world-record-breaking eighth domestic clean sweep.

Inverness, who missed out on the promotion play-offs on the final day of the Championship season, ultimately finishing sixth in the second tier, are massive underdogs to match previous wins against Celtic in the cup in 2000, 2003 and 2015.

Manager Dodds knows his unfancied side are expected to be on the end of a convincing Hoops triumph in front of more than 40,000 Celtic fans, but insists Caley Thistle are going to the national stadium to show their offensive qualities, not to park the bus on the edge of their box.

He said:  “I don’t want to go to Hampden and sit there in a shape, hoping for a fluke over 90 minutes or longer where we’ve sat back and defended on our own line.

“Celtic might force us back for long periods, yes, but I want to try and be a threat as well. That’s what we’ve been working on.

“We know it is going to be difficult and we know the machine that we’re facing.

“But is it do-able? Percentage-wise, it is not very high, but absolutely. That’s not being blasé, it’s being factual.

“I go no further than this season, with Darvel beating Aberdeen (in the Scottish Cup in January). If you don’t believe, don’t turn up.”

All players handle finals differently

Defender Danny Devine and midfielder Aaron Doran won the trophy with Inverness eight years ago when they beat Celtic in the semis and Falkirk in the final.

Aaron Doran and Danny Devine celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2015. Image: SNS

Dodds hasn’t asked the duo to address their team-mates – believing all players will cope with the occasion in their own way.

He said: “I don’t tell them to go in and speak to the players and tell them all about it.

“I just think everyone has got to handle it individually.

“Celtic will be the same. I have seen it, there will be players in that dressing room who sit quiet, while some of them beat their chests.

Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS

“Some will give high-fives and some will be ramping it up with some others to make sure the atmosphere is in the dressing room.

“We all handle it differently, and I expect our dressing room to be very similar to that.

“That’s the way it will be, that’s just dressing rooms for you. I don’t expect any difference, but I hope, and I’m sure they will, handle anything that comes with nerves and trepidation about going into the final against Celtic.”

Major summer shake-up on cards?

Once the dust on the cup final on Saturday night, win or lose, there is plenty of work to be done behind the scenes at Inverness.

Dodds, his management team and 13 first-team players are out of contract, while Jay Henderson and Daniel MacKay will return to St Mirren and Hibs after loan spells.

Those waiting to find out their futures include Danny Devine, Robbie Deas, Scott Allardice, Aaron Doran, Billy Mckay, Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels.

After six successive seasons in the Championship, a summer shake-up – helped by an unexpected Scottish Cup windfall for the club, who posted a £830,000 loss in February – is on the cards.

When asked about the contract talks, Dodds said they are: “Still ongoing.

“Where we were earlier in the season, losing back-to-back games against Hamilton, things got put on hold a bit, but they’re ongoing. Things will hopefully be happening in the next few weeks.

“I’m in a similar situation. Hopefully we’ll get something sorted out. We’re all in the same boat, the players, myself and my staff.

“Contracts are coming to an end and we’re hopefully going to get talking soon.”

Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay, a two-goal hero in the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk, is one of 13 senior players out of contract after the Scottish Cup final. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

More Championship tests await for ICT next season

Former Scotland striker Dodds has had two campaigns in charge of ICT.

Last year, his side reached the Premiership play-off final where they eventually lost to St Johnstone. 

The injury-hit club took their promotion play-off push to the wire this time, but missed out on the last night, losing 2-1 against Ayr United, to be nudged down the table.

Dodds is proud of his side for rising to the challenges and giving their all this term, despite facing up to another year in a Championship which will contain Dundee United, Dunfermline, Airdrie, and either Partick Thistle or Ross County – depending on Sunday’s play-off second leg outcome.

He added: “I look at my time here as nothing but success. I really do.

“Last season, we were so close to getting to the Premiership.

“We had to change the group a bit last year over the summer, with the likes of Kirk Broadfoot, who was unbelievably good for us, moving on.

“Then we also lost the likes of Reece McAleer and Logan Chalmers.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds  oversees training this week.  Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“But we got to within 45 minutes of promotion and we got out of the League Cup group stages for the first time in a number of years.

“We nearly pulled off a miracle, by nearly making the play-offs despite the huge numbers of injuries we’ve had.

“And now we’re in a Scottish Cup final.

“I couldn’t ask any more of the players – either last season or this season. For me, we’ve had nothing but success – and great times.”

Nine days off – but Caley Thistle are ‘ready to go’

Caley Thistle will not have played a competitive match for almost a month when they step out to face the back-to-back Scottish champions at the national stadium.

However, the head coach is confident his group are as prepared as they can be.

He said: “It felt like an eternity, but the time off was good. I gave the boys nine days off, because I knew a month was a long time.

“I’ve experienced it myself with Scotland and a summer World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

“I know how demoralising it can be, so it was nine days with their families, some went on holiday, and it was much-needed rest.

“Then it was a three-week build-up, not ideal, but we’ve had a couple of games, a bounce game and demanded a lot of them.

“We’ve trained them hard. They’re there on merit and we’re ready to go.”

Caley Thistle players celebrate their Scottish Cup win in 2015, with the streets of Inverness packed for the heroes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness number one Mark Ridgers is targeting a winning role in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Mark Ridgers recently found Hearts 2012 Scottish Cup winner's medal - but Caley Thistle…
Club secretary Fiona McWilliams, right of Billy Dodds, centre, following the ICT boss winning the manager of the month prize in January. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I was just doing my job': Club secretary who spotted error to give Caley…
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner wants to end rollercoaster season on a high
Some of the members who were at the latest Football Memories event at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Football Memories project captured on film within SFA's week-long 150th celebrations
Richard Hastings, Mark McCulloch and Paul Sheerin celebrate Caley Thistle's stunning 3-1 Scottish Cup win at Parkhead in February 2000. Image: SNS
Could Ange Postecoglou become the latest Celtic manager to slip up against Caley Thistle?
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay fancies a real shot at champions Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS Group
Billy Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle's record goalscorer by netting against 'one of…
Caley Thistle sporting director John Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Robertson says Scottish Cup win would be greatest result in Caley Thistle’s history
Train in Glasgow station.
ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free
Ryan Esson and Scott Kellacher are plotting a Caley Thistle victory against Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle turned into big-game hunters after losing 2014 League Cup final, says ICT…
Terry Butcher celebrates as Inverness CT win the First Division title at Ayr. Image: SNS.
Terry Butcher: Shut out Celtic fans in Scottish Cup final and Caley Thistle stand…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]