Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle’s friendly against Elgin City

Entry to Saturday’s Caley Thistle v Elgin City friendly will be free – with an invitation to donate towards a project to build funds for a new roof over the West Stand at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Scottish Championship club have pledged to support the Raise the Roof campaign, which is being driven by the fans’ Section 94 group.

The match against the League Two visitors from Moray will see the return of former Caley Jags’ 2015 Scottish Cup-winning midfielder Ross Draper, who is now the player-boss of City.

It will be the first pre-season test for Inverness, who were beaten by Scottish Cup finalists against treble-winners Celtic last month.

Home supporters should get the chance to see new signings, defender Jake Davidson, who has joined from Queen’s Park, and midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who was latterly with Premiership St Johnstone.

Both clubs are looking for league improvements next term, with the hosts finishing sixth in the Championship and Elgin digging deep to beat the relegation play-off with a ninth-placed finish in League Two.

ICT fans will be situated in the Main Stand only for this friendly while Elgin fans will be in the South Stand.

There will be donation buckets at entry points on Saturday and you can read about the project and donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/ictfcroof