Caley Thistle shaping up strongly for league kick-off, says boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle shaping up strongly for league kick-off, says boss Billy Dodds

Running top-table Dundee close gives the Inverness head coach belief his side can hit the ground running in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Manager Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle showed even in their defeat at Dundee that they are mentally ready for the Championship kick-off this weekend.

Inverness were already unable to qualify from Group E as they lost 1-0 at their Premiership hosts on Sunday.

However, following damaging losses against Dumbarton and Airdrieonians, there was a solidity about ICT, and they were unlucky not to take the tie to penalties against the Dark Blues.

This Saturday, Queen’s Park visit the Caledonian Stadium for the opening fixture of the league campaign.

The Caley Jags, due to a last-day defeat against Ayr United, missed out on the play-offs and finished sixth in May.

Queen’s lost their final-night title-decider 5-3 against Dundee before being knocked out by Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

Mental toughness shown at Dundee

Dundee needed a two-goal victory to advance to the second round of the Viaplay Cup against ICT, but after conceding to a Zach Robinson goal on the hour mark, Inverness dug deep to ensure no further damage.

With enough striking options at his disposal, head coach Dodds is sure they can show mental strength at Championship level and deliver table-climbing results.

He said: “I know that we’re one of the teams that are capable of putting together a run of results, and I thought we showed the right mental strength at Dundee.

“When we lost the goal, we still wanted to make sure we did our job – the test for us was that if Dundee scored again, they would be through, so we had to not capitulate and just let them do that.

“That’s the kind of thing we’ve been working on, and that’s what we did, so that’s a start.

“That’s what the Championship is all about. You just have to accept it and plan for it, and do the best job you can do, and we’re well set up for that.”

Inverness will aim to attack teams

Former Chelmsford City forward Harry Lodovica joined the club last weekend on a one-year contract and came off the bench at the later stages at Dundee.

Alongside highly-rated former Celtic kid Adam Brooks, Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels, they have the firepower to hit the net against their rivals this season.

Dodds said, if they can keep the door shut, they will have every chance of having a successful campaign.

He said: “I think we’re set up to really attack teams, I really do, and in the main that’s what we’re going to try and do.

Harry Lodovica is the latest new signing at Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be hard, and we’ll have to make sure we’re solid at the back because teams have done it over the last couple of years where they sustain pressure and counter-attack on you.

“You do go away and self-analyse all the time – if you don’t you’ve got a problem – and it can throw you at times but that’s what being a manager is all about.

“We’ve had a lot of positive results since I’ve been here, so you learn from experience and if my team can bring that mental side of it then it will push us that little bit closer to promotion.

“I know we’ve got a team that is good enough, but we have to make sure we get some sort of result when we’re not playing well.

“I’m not going to bang on about it every week, but we’ve started to show that, which is good.”

Dodds confident of league victories

Since last season, Queen’s Park have a new manager in place, with Owen Coyle moving on to be replaced by former Anderlecht assistant boss Robin Veldman. 

Inverness drew 0-0 against Queen’s on the opening day last season and never got the better of them over four league games.

Dodds is confident his players will stand up to the threats posed by the likes of Dom Thomas, Ruari Paton and Barry Hepburn this weekend, with maintaining possession the key to controlling the contest.

He said: “Everyone will just want to get three points on the board, because then we can look forward to going away to Ayr United next weekend.

“I just want my players to do what they have been doing, especially in the Dundee game, and tighten up defensively.

“I’d be worried if my back four were getting pulled all over the place and teams are getting at us.

“That’s not been how it’s gone. Against Airdrie (in the 3-2 loss), we just got caught in possession, and the ball ended up in our net.

“We were better against Dundee, and we still have to improve, but we’ll start taking chances at some point too. When we do, we’ll hurt someone at some point.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek twice led the club into the top-flight. Image: SNS Group
Cup exit won't hamper Caley Thistle's league aims, says Stuart Golabek
Post Thumbnail
Scottish Championship preview: How Caley Thistle and their rivals are shaping up
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week
Striker Harry Lodovica made his competitive Caley Thistle debut when he came on as a substitute in the second half at Dundee on Sunday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group
Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds thrilled to land striker - but reveals double injury…
Caley Jags' Keith Bray, left, challenges Dundee's Scott Tiffoney. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Dundee 1-0 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Harry Lodovica has joined Caley Thistle on a one-year deal. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.
Harry Lodovica joins Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle will click into gear, insists defender Cammy Harper
Harry Lodovica featured for Caley Jags in pre-season against Elgin City and Nairn County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
English hitman Harry Lodovica close to joining Caley Thistle