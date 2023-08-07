Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive frailties must be addressed quickly

Hello again! We’re under way once more and who knows what lies ahead in the months to come.

I’ve really enjoyed the last few weeks. The Ashes cricket was excellent and I enjoyed the Open golf.

The Tour de France is always a favourite in our house but now it’s back to the less glamorous world of the Scottish Championship.

Greenock, Airdrie and Maryhill – but we’ll keep on backing our teams around the country.

Caley Thistle have faced over the summer what is an annual problem.

Replacing their best players who, quite understandably want to experience life in the Premiership, is a challenge.

Many other clubs will be experiencing the same problem, but some of these new squads will bed in quicker than others.

The League Cup group proved a disappointment.

The Caley Thistle side of 2023-24 looked fragile and continued to look that way on Saturday against Queen’s Park as well.

It would be unfair to place all the blame on the new boys, but nobody is looking terribly convincing right now.

They created chances and probably should have scored more but lacked that killer instinct in front of goal.

At the other end, there were clearly defensive frailties.

I think it would be fair to say I have not come across a Caley Thistle fan who is feeling particularly optimistic about the season ahead.

It’s early days and things can change, but I think the club’s fans will hope the squad can still be strengthened this month.

You just can’t afford to start slowly in this league. If you are well of the pace by the middle of September then a long, hard winter could lie ahead.