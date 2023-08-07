Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive frailties must be addressed quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive frailties must be addressed quickly

Billy Dodds' side have been knocked out of the League Cup and were beaten in their opening league fixture.

By David Sutherland
Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Hello again!  We’re under way once more and who knows what lies ahead in the months to come.

I’ve really enjoyed the last few weeks. The Ashes cricket was excellent and I enjoyed the Open golf.

The Tour de France is always a favourite in our house but now it’s back to the less  glamorous world of the Scottish Championship.

Greenock, Airdrie and Maryhill – but we’ll keep on backing our teams around the country.

Caley Thistle have faced over the summer what is an annual problem.

Replacing their best players who, quite understandably want to experience life in the Premiership, is a challenge.

Many other clubs will be experiencing the same problem, but some of these new squads will bed in quicker than others.

The League Cup group proved a disappointment.

The Caley Thistle side of 2023-24 looked fragile and continued to look that way on Saturday against Queen’s Park as well.

It would be unfair to place all the blame on the new boys, but nobody is looking terribly convincing right now.

They created chances and probably should have scored more but lacked that killer instinct in front of goal.

At the other end, there were clearly defensive frailties.

I think it would be fair to say I have not come across a Caley Thistle fan who is feeling particularly optimistic about the season ahead.

It’s early days and things can change, but I think the club’s fans will hope the squad can still be strengthened this month.

You just can’t afford to start slowly in this league.  If you are well of the pace by the middle of September then a long, hard winter could lie ahead.

More from Caley Thistle

Jake Davidson crashes home his headed goal against Queen's Park, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Defender Jake Davidson eyes Caley Thistle improvement
It was a frustrating day for Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders lack of energy after losing to Queen's Park
Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-2 Queen's Park - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Mark Ridgers is determined to get off to a winning league start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Mark Ridgers calls for fans to boost Caley Thistle's promotion bid
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds: Caley Thistle are 'scalps' but ready for their rivals
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Survey shows Caley Thistle fans seek matchday improvements
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle shaping up strongly for league kick-off, says boss Billy Dodds
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek twice led the club into the top-flight. Image: SNS Group
Cup exit won't hamper Caley Thistle's league aims, says Stuart Golabek
Post Thumbnail
Scottish Championship preview: How Caley Thistle and their rivals are shaping up
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle