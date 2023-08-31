Billy Dodds backs under-fire Caley Thistle defenders but seeks more signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds backs under-fire Caley Thistle defenders but seeks more signings

The Inverness manager is confident his struggling side can turn their form around as he hunts more new faces before the transfer window shuts.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle aim to give their nervy backline a shot in the arm before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

However, head coach Billy Dodds also stuck up for his under-fire defenders after a string of individual mistakes cost Inverness early-season points.

On Saturday, ICT are home to Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship, boosted by the year-long loan deal for midfielder Max Anderson, 22, from Premiership Dundee. 

Fans are crying out for defensive cover, too, and Dodds confirmed it is the area he is keen to strengthen before the window closes on Friday night.

Rock-bottom Caley Jags have failed to collect a point from their opening three league games, with errors handing Airdrie a helping hand with both home goals in the Diamonds’ 2-1 win last week. 

‘We do not have poor defenders’

Former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers forward Dodds needs reinforcements and confirmed the club are considering loan or permanent moves for certain targets.

The manager was, though, at pains to point out his current defensive players have not suddenly become poor after proving in the past they can be competitive at Championship level.

He said: “People are having a pop at defenders and rightly so, because we can’t keep losing the goals we’re losing.

“Right now, we have defenders who are doing daft things and making poor decisions – but we do not have poor defenders.

“The boys who are here have proved that before. When Robbie Deas was out injured for a long time last season, these boys played alongside one another and we got results.

A mix-up at the back let in Calum Gallagher for Airdrie’s second goal last week. The first was an own goal from left-back Cammy Harper. Image: SNS.

“They are not poor defenders, they are just defenders who are having a poor time.

“While the mistakes can’t continue, we have to realise these boys are not as bad as they are showing right now. They are making poor decisions.”

Stronger competition is required

Anderson was arrival number six during the transfer window for ICT. He followed right-back Jake Davidson, winger Luis Longstaff, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, and striker Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

A deeper playing pool, however, is required according to Dodds to help up the ante in their bid to turn their form around.

He said: “We need to freshen the squad. Max Anderson coming in this week has given everyone a wee energy surge.

“There are places up for grabs, and if you’re not at it, you will lose your place. It has to be that way at a football club.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“At certain clubs, maybe even this one, perhaps some players feel they will play even if they don’t play their best. We can’t have that.

“Competition brings an edge where you can go and have a good game. It can help get the team a vital win.”

Anderson is ‘breath of fresh air’

Dodds, who also feels his front-line should be more ruthless, was thrilled to land once-capped Scotland under-21 ace Anderson from Championship winners Dundee.

The creative midfielder has won two promotions to the top-flight at Dens Park and Dodds explained he made an impression as soon as he hit the training ground.

He added: “Max is a well-moulded, genuine kid – not just as a footballer, but as a person.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air, even within 24 hours.

“He can get stuck in and get about the pitch and has the desire and energy we need in the team.

“Some of the boys are maybe feeling sorry for themselves, especially as we’re not winning games.

Max Anderson in action for Dundee against Queen’s Park last season. Image: SNS.

“He’s also technically very good and gets forward.

“I wasn’t sure whether he’d be available, but I made the call to Dundee manager Tony Docherty, and he and Dundee were excellent.

“I’m hopeful Max will help us to string some results together.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him either, but he’s the type of player I like and the type who can give this team a lift. Hopefully he does that on Saturday.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour is chasing the side's first win of the Championship campaign against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Jasperimage
Charlie Gilmour spells out Caley Thistle's route to revival for fans
Max Anderson has joined Caley Thistle on a season-long loan. Image: SNS Group
Midfielder Max Anderson can be hit at Caley Thistle, says Josh Meekings
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Duncan Shearer: Patience needed for Barry Robson's new-look Aberdeen
Max Anderson in action for Dundee against Queen's Park last season. Image: SNS Group
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson makes Caley Thistle loan move
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Boss Billy Dodds: I'll take flak - but Caley Thistle must net vital first…
Max Anderson has joined Caley Thistle on a season-long loan. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle linked to loan swoop for Dundee midfielder Max Anderson
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Alarm bells should be ringing at Inverness
Caley Thistle number one Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS.
Mark Ridgers says Caley Thistle's rivals have head start in transfer race - and…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle signings imminent after defeat leads to bottom spot
Callum Gallagher stays focused to put Airdrie 2-0 ahead against ICT. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Airdrieonians 2-1 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…

Conversation