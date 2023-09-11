Aaron Doran feels Caley Thistle were strong enough to be more competitive against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran feels Caley Thistle were strong enough to be more competitive against Arbroath

Inverness suffered a 4-2 defeat at Gayfield after making eight changes, to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS

Aaron Doran believes Caley Thistle’s team was strong enough to give Arbroath a more difficult test in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

Inverness exited the competition at the third round stage, after suffering a 4-2 defeat to the Red Lichties at Gayfield. 

Billy Dodds made eight changes to his side, with vastly-experienced midfielder Doran among those to get the nod.

Although he says Arbroath fielded a stronger team than the Highlanders expected, Irishman Doran says Caley Jags should still have been more competitive against their Championship rivals.

Doran said: “You saw the team we set out with, and we had a bit of a younger squad out. Arbroath played basically their strongest team.

“We didn’t expect that, we thought they would make a few changes as well, but they had a stronger team than we had out.

Aaron Doran watches on as Arbroath net the opener at Gayfield. Image: SNS

“The players that haven’t been playing got to play, but we still had enough out there to compete and I don’t think we did that.

“We needed to play better than we did, and I think Arbroath got what they deserved really.

“We need to get back to the training ground, and get a win on the board because it has been a while now.”

‘Not good enough’

After trailing to first half goals from David Gold and Thomas O’Brien, Inverness threatened to stage a comeback after Adam Brooks netted on the stroke of half-time.

Doran had the best chance to level, when he struck the crossbar early in the second half, before Caley Jags substitute Harry Lodovica was sent off just two minutes after coming on for a high challenge on Michael McKenna.

Dick Campbell’s men added to the scoresheet through Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele, with Lewis Hyde pulling back a late consolation.

Doran insists the game ran away from his side, adding: “I think we wanted to go out and put on a better performance than we did.

Adam Brooks celebrates with Luis Longstaff after netting against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“We didn’t play to our strengths, we didn’t get the ball down. We started hoofing the ball long and it is always tough at Arbroath with the wind.

“That’s what Arbroath want to do, they are a physical team and they know how to play to their strengths.

“We tried to play a similar kind of gameplan but it didn’t work for us.

“We had a few passages of play. At the start of the second half I had a chance, and I should score.

“Adam Brooks went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper and missed, then big Harry got sent off at 2-1 which really killed the game. They took over and then scored a couple of more before Lewis got one back.

“Overall it’s not good enough, so we need to pick ourselves up.”

Inverness seeking return to Championship form

Caley Jags have now gone eight matches without a victory, and sit bottom of the Championship with one point.

Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS

They return to league action away to Raith Rovers on Saturday, before hosting Dundee United the following weekend.

Doran says a return to winning ways must come sooner rather than later, with the 32-year-old adding: “It has happened over the last couple of years, we have gone on runs where we have lost a couple of games.

“It just takes one win to change the momentum but it has to come soon because it has been too long.

“Usually we start the season well, so it’s not like us to be going through this run we are on.

“We need to get out of it quick, because we know it is a tough league and we don’t want to let it drag on too long.”

More from Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to…
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for 'dreadful start' to campaign
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle's desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust…
Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson
Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it's a point on the board
Morgan Boyes keeps tabs on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann. Image: SNS
Whirlwind start is fine for defender Morgan Boyes at Caley Thistle

Conversation