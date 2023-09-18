Double cup-winner Callum Davidson is frontrunner for Caley Thistle job

Former St Johnstone double trophy-winning manager Callum Davidson is the early frontrunner to replace Billy Dodds as Caley Thistle’s next boss.

The Highlanders are hunting for a new head coach after sacking 54-year-old Dodds on Sunday – just a few months after he signed a two-year deal.

Dodds led ICT to the Scottish Cup final in June, where they lost 3-1 to treble-clinching Celtic, but the start to this season has been a nightmare.

Since beating League Two Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup group stage opener in July, they have gone nine successive matches without another win in league and cup competitions, and they are bottom of the Championship with a mere one point from their opening five games.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Raith, which was Rovers’ first league victory over ICT in 23 years, was the final nail in the coffin for Dodds, along with assistant Barry Wilson. On Sunday night, the club confirmed the duo had been sacked.

Former managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie will take the team in the interim, with Dundee United heading north this weekend in the Championship.

Robertson and Neilson in the frame?

Online bookmakers McBookie have slated Davidson as the early hot tip at 3/1, just ahead of Robertson at 4/1 and ex-Hearts and Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson at 6/1.

Ross County’s 2016 League Cup-winning boss Jim McIntyre, who was assisted by Dodds in Dingwall, is 7/1 to get the job after being in charge at Cove Rangers until the new year.

Former Partick Thistle and Ayr United manager Ian McCall, ex-Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson, former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon and ex-Dundee United head coach Tam Courts have all also been named as contenders.

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup-winning manager from 2015, John Hughes, makes the list at 12/1, too.

Trophy double put Davidson on map

Ex-defender Davidson, who was capped 19 times for Scotland, lost his job at St Johnstone in April, with the Perth team sliding towards the top-flight relegation trap-door for the second year running.

Davidson had kept Saints up in May 2022 thanks to a 6-2 aggregate Premiership play-off win against Caley Thistle – a game locked at 2-2 until the closing 45 minutes of play.

However, it was his efforts the season before which made him a hero at McDiarmid Park.

He guided St Johnstone to a League Cup and Scottish Cup double – a stunning achievement for a club of their size.