Mark Ridgers lifts lid on Caley Thistle’s new training approach

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers believes a different approach to training under Duncan Ferguson is already bearing fruit on the pitch.

The new Inverness manager, who has coached in the English Premier League with Everton, has reshuffled the squad’s working week since replacing Billy Dodds.

The players used to generally have a Wednesday off. Now they work Monday to Friday most weeks, but for shorter periods.

They might, however, also be rewarded with another day off if results and performances hit the mark. This week, for example, the group had Monday off.

In his first two games in charge, ICT have banked four Championship points, with a 3-2 victory at Arbroath and a goalless draw against Partick Thistle taking them off bottom spot, above next opponents Morton on goal difference.

High levels of work being ‘rewarded’

The first shut-out for the season for Ridgers was welcome and the Caley Jags number one, who has played for Ross County, Hearts, St Mirren and Orlando City B, explained why he’s unfazed by Ferguson’s approach.

He said: “Personally, I have worked under many managers, so I have been around the block where we’ve had the full week of training sessions, from Monday through to Friday.

“What happens is the sessions become a little bit shorter, but the intensity is higher.

“There’s a crazy stat like the ball during a game is only in play for 60-65 minutes, so the manager demands that from the boys (in training).

“You can see the boys are putting that in – look at Billy Mckay, he’s leading the line and pressing.

“Max Anderson and Charlie Gilmour just behind were brilliant with their pressing, as well as the two centre halves.

“Some boys might never have worked like that before, but they will enjoy it. The manager will reward you if you put the high levels of work in for him.”

‘Modern’ methods from Ferguson

Ridgers is closing in fast on his 250th appearance for Inverness and has a club record 83 clean sheets to his name.

The 33-year-old said the hard graft on a daily basis will be returned in kind by former Scotland, rangers, Everton and Newcastle striker Ferguson.

He said: “Last week, the manager gave us the choice as to which day we wanted off.

“It’s the same this week because we don’t have the game at the weekend.

“This time, we’ll get a long weekend off to refresh boys who can go back to their families.

“If you give the manager your all, and do what he expects, he will reward us, like with a day off, or in some other way.

“Training-wise, it’s not two-and-a-half hours. Sometimes that worked, not just with Billy Dodds here, but with other managers I’ve worked under.

“The manager is modern in the way he wants to do things. It’s short and sharp in intensity.

“The boys love it. You come in, do your work and go home. That’s all the manager asks – give 100% when at work, at training and in games.”

Structured play leading to results

And Ridgers can see why they are being asked to play a certain way, with a consistent shape at the heart of the team’s performances.

He added: “The manager wants to play it with two lines of four. It’s not about pressing the ball for pressing the ball’s sake.

“It is structured. If the ball is going backwards, we’re doing the job and squeezing the game.

“Even in the Arbroath game, they scored twice and that will happen in this league, but we still remained structured to come away, with the win.

“We take the point against Partick and take that into the Morton match the weekend after next.”

‘We were not miles away’ – Ridgers

A nightmare run of nine matches without a win before recently beating Arbroath was alarming, but Ridgers knows there is plenty of work ahead in a bid to keep rising.

He said: “It’s all about small steps and there’s a long way to go.

“But the progress can be seen. Look at the Dundee United game, we lost that 1-0.

“On Saturday, Partick had a couple of half-opportunities, Brian Graham’s strike then the chance near the end, but overall, they didn’t threaten us.

“It has been like that in games, but we’ve come out with a point this time.

“The confidence has always been there. We knew we were not miles away, but it is now starting to come together for us.

“It has been a good, positive start under the manager – we have to take that into the game against Morton, which is huge.”