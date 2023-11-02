Ex-Caley Thistle star Nick Ross going for glory with Sacramento Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle star Nick Ross going for glory with Sacramento Republic

The experienced midfielder has guided the Californian side into the Western Conference play-off final this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ex-Inverness star Nick Ross is helping California-based Sacramento Republic aim for the USL Championship title. This weekend, they are in the Western Conference final. Images: Courtesy of Sacramento Republic
Ex-Inverness star Nick Ross is helping California-based Sacramento Republic aim for the USL Championship title. This weekend, they are in the Western Conference final. Images: Courtesy of Sacramento Republic

Former Caley Thistle Scottish Cup winner Nick Ross has eyes on a major prize with his Californian club Sacramento Republic as they gear up for potentially two crunch finals.

This Saturday, the 31-year-old midfielder will be aiming to help his team defeat Phoenix Rising in the Western Conference final at their home venue, Heart Health Park.

Seven days later, the victors will then take on the Eastern Conference play-off winners, either Louisville City or Charleston Battery, for the right to become the overall Conference champions.

Sacramento won the Western Conference and qualified as top seeds in the USL Championship play-offs, which leads to an overall shoot-out against the winners of the Eastern play-offs.

Ross’ club have shown their class this year, finishing seven points clear of Orange County and San Diego Loyal after 34 regular fixtures.

On Friday, Ross scored the second goal in their 3-1 semi-final victory against last year’s overall champions San Antonio, who finished fourth in this season’s Western Conference. He also set up Damia Viader for the third goal.

Their play-off progress began with a 1-0 win over New Mexico United in the quarter-finals.

One victory apiece in Phoenix fixture

Finishing as regular season league winners was a key factor in why they’re home to Phoenix this weekend and Ross hopes having home advantage pays off.

He said: “In the first game, we beat Phoenix 4-0 and in the second game, they beat us 2-1.

“They have snuck into the play-offs and done well the last few games. They are known as one of the bigger teams in the league.

“I played against Phoenix in the 2020 play-off final (for El Paso Locomotive) and lost to them on penalties, so they’re used to being in finals and in big games.

“But with home advantage, we won’t fear anyone. If we can play like we played especially in our last two games, we’re confident that we can win that one.”

Sacramento fans roaring side on

Ross is at pains to point out, given the distances involved, the edge it gives teams to not have to spend hours in the air cannot be underplayed.

He said: “We’re one of the bigger clubs in the league, so when we’re doing well we get a lot of fans.

“This weekend will definitely be a sell-out (of around 12,000). That makes a big difference to us. The city is really behind us.

“The travel is a big factor. If we were to travel, for example, to San Antonio, it’s a long trip.

“If we made it further and Pittsburgh were still in it, it would basically be a whole day’s travelling cross-country. We did that earlier in the year.

Nick Ross in action for Sacramento Republic.

“Playing at home and not having to travel is huge.

“Even just being at home and being in your own bed, you’re in your own surroundings, then playing with the fans right behind you.

“People complain in Scotland about travelling up to Inverness or Ross County where we’re travelling 1000 miles just to play one game.

“It’s such a big country. Even although it’s split between the east and west, you still play teams in the east once a year.

“Even some teams in our league are far away, such as teams in Texas are hard to get to, so it’s good finishing top and they have to travel to us. It’s a big boost.

“You don’t really get any credit for winning the league. No one really cares about winning the regular season – it’s all about these play-offs.

“Everyone is fighting for home advantage in the play-offs. It’s such a big thing. There is a reward at the end of it.”

Ross eager to avoid a final slip-up

The play-offs have produced a couple of surprises already, with Phoenix causing one of them.

Ross insists they must be on guard to ensure they don’t suffer a slip-up against a team which finished five places below them.

He said: “The play-offs are like a separate competition. It doesn’t seem to matter where you’ve finished in the league.

“Pittsburgh lost to Detroit, yet Detroit were one of the lowest-ranked play-off teams in the east, so that was a big upset.

“Phoenix beat Orange County, which was another upset, so these are like one-off cup games.

“At El Paso, similar to what’s happening here, we were top of the league all season then we got beaten by a team that snuck into the play-offs in the last day, so I don’t want to experience that again.

“We have a good mix of Americans, South Americans, Europeans, so we’re all focused on what’s ahead.”

Nick Ross goes on the attack for Sacramento Republic.

History-making 13-year-old forward

One name capturing headlines far and wide at Sacramento is Da’vian Kimbrough.

The forward became the youngest player in US soccer history to make his professional debut after coming on as a sub recently at the age of just 13.

Ross says the level-headed nature of the teen gives him a chance.

He said: “The club have clearly seen something in Da’vian to give him a professional deal at such a young age.

“He’s trained with us quite a lot and you can tell he’s got something. You forget he’s only 13.

“I can’t recall what I was like at 13, whether I was any good.

“He’s got a bright future with a long contract, so hopefully he has the right guidance to go on and make it big. He has the right platform to do that.

He seems a pretty level-headed guy too, which is great. It hasn’t got to his head, which is important.”

Ross is settled in Sacramento

As for Ross, he’s wanting his own Sacramento experience to continue for a while yet.

Many of the squad have one more year after this one, so the focus is on trying to win two more major matches and aim for the stars again in 2024.

He said:  “This has been a really good season and we’ve got a really strong group together.

“A lot of us are in the same boat in that we have an option for next year, so we will wait and see what happens.

“Hopefully if we can keep this group together, we can have another good season next year.

“I am sure there will be a lot of interest in some of our players because of how well we’ve done.

“I like it here. We’re settled here, myself, my wife and wee boy, so we’re good here for now. Hopefully we can keep it going for the next year or so.”

Just after lifting the Scottish Cup with ICT, Ross had two years with Dundee before playing briefly in Romania for Sepsi OSK and back home with Brora Rangers.

Ross then moved to America in 2019 where he joined El Paso Locomotive, who are based in Texas.

He helped El Paso reach back-to-back play-offs, now with Sacramento there’s a real potential for glory.

It follows a steady rise for Ross at Sacramento, who last year were US Open Cup finalists, where they lost 3-0 to Orlando City. They were the first non-MLS side to reach the final since 2008.

More from Caley Thistle

Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Arbroath last season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Lewis Nicolson plots route back from horror injury
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to leaders Dundee United this weekend. Images: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: In-form Caley Thistle 'can carry no passengers'
Inverness' David Wotherspoon, third from left, celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson's first three matches but plenty…
Inverness' Cillian Sheridan making his debut against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Striker Cillian Sheridan says he's signed for Caley Thistle with 'chip on shoulder' to…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates his team's 1-0 victory against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 1 Airdrieonians 0: Duncan Ferguson could only enjoy 'massive' win at full-time…
Charlie Gilmour's only Caley Thistle goal this season came against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup in July. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle's Charlie Gilmour insists promotion dream is still on
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Keeping Caley Thistle up is my first target
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship…
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week. Image: Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock
Caley Thistle Duncan Ferguson on 'beautiful, caring' Everton chairman Bill Kenwright following his death