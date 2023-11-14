Boss Duncan Ferguson offered Caley Thistle players ‘clean slate’, says Danny Devine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Duncan Ferguson offered Caley Thistle players ‘clean slate’, says Danny Devine

Inverness have responded to the change in manager with 11 points from a possible 15 in the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine will hope to defeat his old club Dunfermline this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine will hope to defeat his old club Dunfermline this weekend. Image: SNS Group

Danny Devine reckons the arrival of Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle’s manager has given the squad a fresh lease of life as they aim to keep their unbeaten run under their new boss going.

Experienced defender Devine, who looks the part within a new three-man backline alongside Nikola Ujdur and Morgan Boyes, believes ICT have areas to improve upon, but he also sees definite signs of progression since Ferguson’s arrival.

Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds in late September and has only been in charge for five games.

However, Saturday’s 3-1 home win against Ayr United maintained their unbeaten run under the 51-year-old ex-Everton caretaker boss.

They nudged up one place from ninth in the Championship, and should they defeat Devine’s previous club Dunfermline Athletic in Fife in Saturday’s rearranged match, they will surge up to fifth spot, replacing the Pars.

The boys have ‘taken to’ Ferguson

Scottish Cup winner Devine, 31, explained how Ferguson’s appointment led to a regrouping within the Caledonian Stadium with the side rock-bottom and winless up to that point under Billy Dodds.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Devine said: “When the manager came in, we spoke about it as a squad and the words “clean slate” were mentioned.

“The manager was not really too familiar with Scottish football when he came in because he’d worked in England for most of his career, but he watched a few games before coming in and done his homework.

“The boys have really taken to him – it’s shown in our performances.

“We’ve been really working on our passing game, including working the overloads with the boys further up the pitch.

“Against Dundee United (in the recent 1-1 draw), there were some very good patterns of play that we didn’t capitalise on. But we did against Ayr on Saturday.

“Even the own goal (from David Wotherspoon’s strike) came from a good bit of play and good movement.

“We’ve worked on it and it’s starting to show on the pitch.”

Danny Devine (left) and on-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS Group

Devine admits side were ‘bit sloppy’

On Saturday, a close-range Wotherspoon strike followed by a heavily-deflected shot from the ex-St Johnstone star made it 2-0, before Billy Mckay added a third from the spot on the stroke of half-time. Jamie Murphy’s spot-kick in the second half was Ayr’s sole response.

Northern Irishman Devine was delighted to defeat mid-table Ayr, but stressed they can do much better.

He said: “To be honest, I thought we were a bit lucky to be 3-0 up at half-time.

“We were a bit sloppy in our passing and general play, but I thought we scored three good goals. The way in which we scored the three goals was very good.

“We worked the ball really well, which is something we’ve been working on, but I felt especially in the first half, we were a bit slack.”

Some of our play was ‘unbelievable’

When quizzed on his assessment of their performance, which seemed much more positive from the outside looking in, Devine admits it comes down to the in-house demands under Ferguson’s management to hit new heights.

He added: “Some of the stuff we played on Saturday was unbelievable in terms of our passing.

“It shows the high standards we set within this team that we came in at half-time leading 3-0 and we say we’ve been a bit sloppy on the ball, especially in that first 20 minutes.

“Against Dundee United and Ayr, there has been some really good play.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the results.

“We’re climbing the table. If we can win games by playing like that, then even better.”

Devine is fan of three-man defence

The 3-5-2 formation was brought in by Ferguson two weeks ago for their trip to leaders Dundee United and he kept it that way against Ayr.

Devine is relaxed about that line-up.

He said: “The way the manager wants to play, it’s easier getting the ball out from the back.

“Even in open play, it gives you an extra option.

“It gives the boys further up the pitch a wee bit more freedom. knowing we have the three at the back and that’s secure.

“I have played within three at the back before and I quite like it.

“The team has taken to it really well, as you can see.”

Top half of the table is ICT’s target

Chris Mochrie’s late goal for Dundee United sealed a 2-1 win at Dunfermline on Friday. Image: SNS Group

Dunfermline lost 2-1 late on to Dundee United on Friday and are two points ahead of ICT ahead of this weekend’s East End Park clash.

Devine says the full focus is on trying to land what would be another three valuable points.

He said: “We always say the next game is the most important.

“Saturday against Ayr was massively important. We needed three points to stay within touching distance (of the teams above).

“Again, this weekend against Dunfermline is the most important game for us.

“We want to keep building towards that top end of the table.

“It will be tough, as it is every week no matter who you play.

“It’s up to us to perform, and if we can perform like we did overall on Saturday, then we’ll be fine.”

