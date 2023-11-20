David Wotherspoon says Dunfermline taunts made him more determined to secure result for Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle midfielder David Wotherspoon insists he was eager to silence Dunfermline’s supporters after being booed throughout the sides’ 1-1 draw at East End Park.

Wotherspoon, who joined Inverness on a short-term deal last month, had previously been training with the Pars in an effort to win a deal.

The Canada international had been without a club since leaving St Johnstone in the summer, after helping the Perth outfit to win three domestic trophies during a decade-long spell at McDiarmid Park.

Wotherspoon revealed he came close to joining the Pars before talks over a deal broke down, which paved the way for him to become Duncan Ferguson’s first signing at Caledonian Stadium.

The 33-year-old insists being on the receiving end of taunts from the Fife crowd made him all the more determined to come away with a result.

He said: “I was there for four weeks. I spoke to James McPake and Dave Mackay constantly throughout those four weeks about signing.

“It was here and there, up and down, a few bits and pieces – but it never came to fruition.

“That’s the way things are in football, and you’ve just got to move on.

“It was nice to see the fans were booing me – even though I haven’t played for them.

“I would have enjoyed scoring – because I don’t know why I was coming into getting that sort of reception.

“It would have been funny to get a goal.”

Midfielder adapting to life in Highlands

Wotherspoon has made an excellent start to his Caley Jags career, having netted twice in his opening four matches.

Although it is far away from home for the midfielder, whose family are based in Kirkliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh, he insists he is savouring his time with the Highlanders.

He added: “Travelling back and forth from Dunfermline was great – but Inverness have been great.

“They have sorted me out with accommodation, and I’m enjoying it up there.

“I’m focusing on what I should be doing – and really spending that time wisely.

“I have built relationships in the changing room, and with the staff.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it and long may it continue.

“There are sacrifices to be made. Particularly going up there, and with it only being until January.

“It’s tough on the family, but I’m focusing on football while I’m up there.”

Caley Jags keep momentum going in Fife

Inverness looked on course for a significant victory against the Pars, after Danny Devine put them ahead shortly before half-time.

Caley Jags nearly held out for all three points, which would have moved them up to fifth place in the Championship, only for Lewis McCann to net a late leveller.

With the point extending their unbeaten run to six matches since Ferguson took charge, Wotherspoon feels his side’s momentum is still intact.

Wotherspoon added: “We knew if we won the game we would be in fifth, two points behind the play-offs and we would leapfrog Dunfermline.

“We knew what was at stake and we wanted the three points. It was just unfortunate to concede right at the end.

“A few games ago, we were sitting right at the bottom of the table without many points.

“We will be encouraged and we will take the positivity from the run we are on just now, and build that confidence.”