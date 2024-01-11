Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Inverness are reportedly one of four Championship clubs keen to land the Dark Blues' centre half until the end of this season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (left) and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action in August, which was his last appearance for the Dark Blues.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (left) and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action in August, which was his last appearance for the Dark Blues. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle are in a four-way fight to try and land Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft – with three Championship rivals also keen for his services.

On Wednesday night, Inverness snapped up centre-half James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, on a loan move from League One side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Manager Duncan Ferguson wants more options at the back and has been linked with a similar move for the 30-year-old ex-Kilmarnock and Dunfermline Athletic player.

Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher – son of Liverpool legend Jamie – on loan from Wigan Athletic

The Fifers, who are on the cusp of a promotion spot right now, are keen to take Ashcroft back to East End Park, while leaders Raith Rovers and third-placed Partick Thistle have also shown an interest.

Could Ashcroft join Anderson at ICT?

However, Dundee manager Tony Docherty is keen to retain Ashcroft for now as he seeks to fill the left-back berth following the return of Liverpool loanee, Owen Beck.

However, once reinforcements arrive at Dens Park, that could open the door for an exit for Ashcroft, who has not played for the club since August.

There could well be top-flight interest in Ashcroft, who helped Dundee win last year’s Championship, but with seventh-placed Inverness still chasing a promotion place, his experience of the second-tier could be crucial.

Ashcroft would be the second Dundee player on loan at the Caledonian Stadium, with impressive midfielder Max Anderson also in place until May on a loan deal.

Max Anderson challenges Dundee United’s Declan Glass. Image: SNS

 

