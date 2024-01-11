Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Caley Thistle are in a four-way fight to try and land Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft – with three Championship rivals also keen for his services.

On Wednesday night, Inverness snapped up centre-half James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, on a loan move from League One side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Manager Duncan Ferguson wants more options at the back and has been linked with a similar move for the 30-year-old ex-Kilmarnock and Dunfermline Athletic player.

The Fifers, who are on the cusp of a promotion spot right now, are keen to take Ashcroft back to East End Park, while leaders Raith Rovers and third-placed Partick Thistle have also shown an interest.

Could Ashcroft join Anderson at ICT?

However, Dundee manager Tony Docherty is keen to retain Ashcroft for now as he seeks to fill the left-back berth following the return of Liverpool loanee, Owen Beck.

However, once reinforcements arrive at Dens Park, that could open the door for an exit for Ashcroft, who has not played for the club since August.

There could well be top-flight interest in Ashcroft, who helped Dundee win last year’s Championship, but with seventh-placed Inverness still chasing a promotion place, his experience of the second-tier could be crucial.

Ashcroft would be the second Dundee player on loan at the Caledonian Stadium, with impressive midfielder Max Anderson also in place until May on a loan deal.