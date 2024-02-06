Everton loanee Sean McAllister reveals creativity demand from Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton loanee Sean McAllister reveals creativity demand from Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson

The Northern Ireland under-21 cap is determined to hit the mark during his short spell in the Highlands.

By Paul Chalk
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Midfielder Sean McAllister is determined to flourish under Duncan Ferguson at Caley Thistle, while on loan from Premier League side Everton. Image: SNS

Everton midfielder Sean McAllister is thrilled to get the chance to work under Toffees legend Duncan Ferguson at Caley Thistle for the next four months.

And the livewire loanee, 21, hopes to answer the Inverness manager’s call for creativity and goals.

A goal was all ICT lacked at the weekend as a decent display ended in a 1-0 home Championship loss to Queen’s Park. 

The defeat against Callum Davidson’s side leaves the Highlanders just six points above bottom-placed Arbroath and eight behind fourth-placed Morton.

The build-up is now on for Saturday’s last-16 Scottish Cup tie against Premiership Hibs.

Sean McAllister made his senior debut for Caley Thistle as a substitute against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Great chance to work under legend

McAllister, who came off the bench against the Spiders for his debut, wants to impress as he embarks on senior competitive football for the first time.

He said of ex-Everton striker and caretaker boss Ferguson: “The gaffer is an Everton legend and the chance to play under him is great.

“When I first came to Everton, he was the assistant and seen him around and it will be a pleasure to work under him.

“He says he wants to see me work my socks off and to create chances and score goals from games.”

When asked what Inverness supporters can expect from the Northern Ireland under-21 cap, he said: “I will bring energy, create chances and score goals.

“I enjoyed coming on in the second half. We dominated the game, but we couldn’t find the final pass and were missing the quality at the end.”

Ferguson picks his Caley Thistle players up for cup

Dunfermline Athletic, who were thumped 5-0 by Morton on Saturday, take on Queen’s Park in a rearranged league game on Saturday, with these sides tucked just below ICT in the table. 

Inverness will play their third successive home game a week on Saturday when Partick Thistle visit the Caledonian Stadium.

Hibs head north this weekend on the back of a 3-0 home loss against St Mirren, which pushed them out of the top six in the Premiership.

With ICT winning just two from 11 league games at home this season, Ferguson said: “Maybe it would have been better at Easter Road – but no, we will go again and pick ourselves up.

“We were by far the better team against Queen’s Park, but it just didn’t break for us.

“It takes a wee bit of time for the new players to settle in. It’s not easy for them to come in and hit the ground running.”

