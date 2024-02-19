How renewable giants are working with the community to transform a former Rothes pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How renewable giants are working with the community to transform a former Rothes pub

Fred Olsen Renewables have lifted the lid about the project to breathe new life into the Victoria Bar which last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

By Sean McAngus
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes pictured before work started on the transformation.
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes pictured before work started on the transformation.

A renewable energy company has revealed internal refurbishment is set to start on former Rothes pub.

Fred Olsen Renewables are behind the plans to transform the Victoria Bar into a space to benefit the community.

The bar on 1-3 Seafield Square last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Last summer, planning officials approved a building warrant for work to take place.

At the time, UK Development Director Finley Becks-Phelps revealed to the Press and Journal that structural works were underway and locals would be consulted to map the vision for the community hub.

Former Victoria Bar in Rothes pictured before work started on the transformation.

Latest on transformation of Victoria Bar

External works are currently taking place to secure the building include new windows, repointing and roof repairs.

Bosses expected this work to be completed in the spring or the summer.

Meanwhile, the internal strip out has been completed and the refurbishment inside is about to start.

Finley Becks-Phelps says given the “extensive work” they are working with contractors to understand the timeline to deliver this transformation.

Fred Olsen Renewables’s Finley Becks-Phelps.

Teaming up with community to deliver vision

The firm which is a large scale operator of wind turbines has been in discussions with locals about how the space should be used to benefit the community.

The final uses haven’t been decided yet.

However previous informal suggestions have include a cafe and a whisky museum.

Layout for the community hub.

He said: “To date the community have been heavily involved in discussions about the future use of the building.

“Through conversations with the local community, it was decided that any use should not conflict with facilities, or businesses, already available in the town.

“As yet, the final uses and activities of the ground floor have not been determined.

“Further consultations are still to take place with the community once the space has been refurbished.

“The ground floor has therefore to be multi-purpose, supporting a variety of potential uses.”

See pictures of when it was a pub:

The bar area in the Victoria Bar.
The pool room.
All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Former boxer Darrell Russell appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Darrell Russell and Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / YouTube Date; Unknown
Highland boxing champion narrowly avoids jail after three horrifying unprovoked attacks
Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.
Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail's head office in Elgin and next steps…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive cop and a cruel poisoner
Pawel Pieronkiewicz was caught driving whilst banned. Image Facebook
Elgin dad gets new roads ban after delivering food while disqualified
The A96 is currently restricted between Forres and Alves, near Elgin, following a collision. Image: Google Maps
A96 reopens following collision near Forres
Forres couple Jean and Sandy Mackay.
'Till death do us part': Double funeral of Forres couple Jean and Sandy Mackay
Unfinished roadworks on A96 in Elgin.
When will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be finished?
Exterior of Elgin Community Centre
'We're running out of options': Clock is ticking for crafters to find new home…
Detectives and forensic teams at Oakenhead Wood in Lossiemouth behind police tape.
Lossiemouth woods cordoned off as investigation launched into 'unexplained' death
Councillors have voted to approve plans to turn the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park at Kinloss into holiday accommodation. But Scottish ministers will have the final say on the proposal.
Councillors approve plans to turn old bar into holiday accommodation

Conversation