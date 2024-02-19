How renewable giants are working with the community to transform a former Rothes pub

A renewable energy company has revealed internal refurbishment is set to start on former Rothes pub.

Fred Olsen Renewables are behind the plans to transform the Victoria Bar into a space to benefit the community.

The bar on 1-3 Seafield Square last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Last summer, planning officials approved a building warrant for work to take place.

At the time, UK Development Director Finley Becks-Phelps revealed to the Press and Journal that structural works were underway and locals would be consulted to map the vision for the community hub.

Latest on transformation of Victoria Bar

External works are currently taking place to secure the building include new windows, repointing and roof repairs.

Bosses expected this work to be completed in the spring or the summer.

Meanwhile, the internal strip out has been completed and the refurbishment inside is about to start.

Finley Becks-Phelps says given the “extensive work” they are working with contractors to understand the timeline to deliver this transformation.

Teaming up with community to deliver vision

The firm which is a large scale operator of wind turbines has been in discussions with locals about how the space should be used to benefit the community.

The final uses haven’t been decided yet.

However previous informal suggestions have include a cafe and a whisky museum.

He said: “To date the community have been heavily involved in discussions about the future use of the building.

“Through conversations with the local community, it was decided that any use should not conflict with facilities, or businesses, already available in the town.

“As yet, the final uses and activities of the ground floor have not been determined.

“Further consultations are still to take place with the community once the space has been refurbished.

“The ground floor has therefore to be multi-purpose, supporting a variety of potential uses.”

