Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes new signings can provide competition for places

Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes potential new signings can provide more competition for starting spots.

Robertson feels the squad is lacking depth and has been working ahead of the January transfer window to get recruits through the door.

At least one trialist is expected to feature in today’s game against FC Edinburgh as Robertson seeks to put his stamp on the Peterhead squad.

He is still dealing with injuries, such as Paul Dixon, Conor O’Keefe and David Wilson, however, Cody McLeod, Ryan Strachan and Ryan Dow could be in line to return.

But he hopes the squad will be freshened up by the players he is hoping to bring in to aid the Blue Toon’s survival battle.

“It’s competition for places,” said Robertson. “Guys that have been playing know they’ll be playing week in, week out.

“Hopefully bringing in some players will gee-up the boys. Competition will enhance performances and I know from when I played, if you knew you were then each game wouldn’t affect whether you would play next week.

“We’ve got a trialist coming in (for Saturday), so we’ll get a good look at him. We’re doing everything we can.

“We’re struggling with players – we want to bring in quality and that’s what we’ve been working on.”

Clyde call-off might have been blessing in disguise for Blue Toon

Peterhead’s game against Clyde last weekend was called off, owing to the cold snap that hit Scotland.

Robertson thinks the call-off might have been a blessing in disguise, giving him and his coaching staff additional time to work with the players.

They come up against an Edinburgh team second in the League One table and the capital club beat Peterhead 2-0 the last time the two sides met in October.

“Having no game for the last two weeks has been good, but the players are itching to get going again,” said Robertson.

“Everybody seems upbeat and still in a good frame of mind. It’s been a hard season and I’m hoping the rest will help everybody.

“The club need to start picking up points and getting some goals. Edinburgh seem to be an up-and-down team, with how the league is.

“We’ve got one more game before the window and another wee break before the Montrose game.

“It’s important we finish the year off with a bit of joy and move on from there.”