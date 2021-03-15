Keith Watson hoping decisions will go Ross County’s way

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keith Watson hopes Ross County have some more luck with decisions in the weeks ahead after being on the wrong end of a number of controversial calls in defeat to Hibs.

Having led through Billy Mckay’s goal the Staggies lost 2-1 to the Leith outfit after Martin Boyle’s equaliser from the penalty spot and Kevin Nisbet’s winner.

County were unhappy with the award of the spot-kick for the leveller by referee John Beaton with Boyle appearing to go down easily under a challenge from Alex Iacovitti, who looked to have played the ball.

Following the equaliser Boyle was booked for a challenge on Leo Hjelde and could have received a second booking after going down again looking to win another penalty.

Beaton ruled it wasn’t a spot-kick, but didn’t show the attacker a second yellow card for diving.

Dingwall defender Watson said: “I’ve not seen it back, but at the time I thought big Al got a foot on the ball and Boyle has kind of got his body in and given then ref a decision to make and he couldn’t wait to blow his whistle to be honest.

“If you dive in the box it’s a yellow card, a second yellow card and you should be off the park.

“You need decisions to go your way, he was already booked and if he dives in the box it should be a second yellow.

“Not long after that they go 2-1 up, that’s the difference and in football you need things to go your way and on Saturday they didn’t.

“It’s disappointing and it would be nice to get a few decisions going the other way for a change because we’ve not had much.”

Defeat to Hibs means Ross County remain 10th in the Premiership, three points above Hamilton in the play-off spot and four clear of bottom of the table Kilmarnock.

But after three wins and three losses in their last six matches Watson is hoping they can find some consistency in their final six fixtures this season, starting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old added: “We beat Celtic, get beat at St Mirren, beat Kilmarnock and then lose this week.

“It’s disappointing because if you could pick up two wins on the bounce it would be massive.

“If you can go on a wee run with a few wins then you can push up the table. We were looking forward to the game, we really fancied ourselves and we’re gutted because we put so much into that second half.

“There’s no change at the bottom, but that was our chance to go seven in front of Kilmarnock and six in front of Hamilton.

“It’s not quite worked out the way we wanted but they haven’t gained us either so we look forward to next weekend.

“We fancy ourselves going into every game and I think we need to.

“We had a decent record against Hibs this season already and them coming upto our place we really fancied our chances.

“Going 1-0 up we should probably do better because two minutes later we go and concede which is disappointing.

“But we can’t dwell on it too much because we’ve got massive games coming up and we need to be ready for them.”