Ross County release 10 players, with only three offered new deals

Ross County have confirmed 10 players will leave Victoria Park after coming to the end of their contracts.

New Staggies boss Malky Mackay has undertaken a sizeable cull of the first team squad, with no new deals for club skipper Iain Vigurs or record goalscorer and appearance holder Michael Gardyne.

© SNS Group

Callum Morris, Ross Draper and Billy Mckay, who were part of the club’s Championship title-winning season in 2019, will also move on.

Right-back Jason Naismith, who was in his second spell with the Dingwall outfit, will depart, while Jermaine Hylton, Mohamed Maouche, Carl Tremarco and Tony Andreu are also leaving.

© SNS Group

The Staggies have offered new contracts to Keith Watson, Blair Spittal and Ross Munro, with 10 players presently under contract for the new campaign following goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw’s new two-year deal.