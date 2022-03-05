Malky Mackay lauds Ross County’s solid foundations following third straight victory over St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt solid foundations allowed the Staggies to pick up their third successive victory against St Mirren.

Joseph Hungbo’s early second half penalty settled a tight game against the Buddies, in a result which moves the Dingwall men up to sixth place with only three games to go before the split.

After making the breakthrough the Staggies had to hold on to protect their lead, going on to claim back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season.

Mackay paid tribute to the resolve his side showed against Stephen Robinson’s men.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the clean sheet again. It is important – and gives confidence to the whole team.

“The back four were outstanding, and through the spine of the team.

“We saw very littles chances near our goal, which was pleasing.

“St Mirren ended up having to change their shape at half-time and having to throw four forwards on the pitch.

“Our team stood up well to it and played around it.

“Teams have really thrown everything at us in the closing 15-20 minutes.

“It is great credit to the centre backs and full backs that they stayed nice and calm and kept playing in a manner where we are reasonably high up the pitch.

“That allows us the chance to go and counter-attack.

“St Mirren are strong and have done well, so I’m delighted with the third win in a week.”

It was County’s third win in the last seven days, building on triumphs over St Johnstone and Motherwell.

The Staggies now have a fortnight’s break before their next match away to Celtic.

Mackay was thrilled with the drive his side has shown to claim three successive victories in such quick succession.

He added: “Both wingers worked hard and carried the ball 50 yards on separate occasions, getting bums off the seats.

“That’s down to their willingness and fitness to do that.

“That’s what this group has got having got back at 2am after Wednesday’s game.

“It’s great credit to our staff to help the players recover and prepare, so we were absolutely ready to rumble at 3pm.”