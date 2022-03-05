Malky Mackay lauds Ross County’s solid foundations following third straight victory over St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay lauds Ross County’s solid foundations following third straight victory over St Mirren

By Andy Skinner
March 5, 2022, 6:16 pm
Malky Mackay.


Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt solid foundations allowed the Staggies to pick up their third successive victory against St Mirren.

Joseph Hungbo’s early second half penalty settled a tight game against the Buddies, in a result which moves the Dingwall men up to sixth place with only three games to go before the split.

After making the breakthrough the Staggies had to hold on to protect their lead, going on to claim back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season.

Mackay paid tribute to the resolve his side showed against Stephen Robinson’s men.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the clean sheet again. It is important – and gives confidence to the whole team.

“The back four were outstanding, and through the spine of the team.

“We saw very littles chances near our goal, which was pleasing.



“St Mirren ended up having to change their shape at half-time and having to throw four forwards on the pitch.

“Our team stood up well to it and played around it.

“Teams have really thrown everything at us in the closing 15-20 minutes.

“It is great credit to the centre backs and full backs that they stayed nice and calm and kept playing in a manner where we are reasonably high up the pitch.

“That allows us the chance to go and counter-attack.

“St Mirren are strong and have done well, so I’m delighted with the third win in a week.”

It was County’s third win in the last seven days, building on triumphs over St Johnstone and Motherwell.

The Staggies now have a fortnight’s break before their next match away to Celtic.

Mackay was thrilled with the drive his side has shown to claim three successive victories in such quick succession.

He added: “Both wingers worked hard and carried the ball 50 yards on separate occasions, getting bums off the seats.

“That’s down to their willingness and fitness to do that.

“That’s what this group has got having got back at 2am after Wednesday’s game.

“It’s great credit to our staff to help the players recover and prepare, so we were absolutely ready to rumble at 3pm.”

