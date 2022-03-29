Ross County midfielder Ben Paton signs deal extension as boss Malky Mackay highlights potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton signs deal extension as boss Malky Mackay highlights potential

By Paul Chalk
March 29, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 3:07 pm
Ross County star Ben Paton has signed a deal keeping him at the Staggies for another year.
Midfielder Ben Paton has signed an extended deal at Ross County as he committed his future to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2023.

This season, the 21-year-old Canadian has made nine appearances for the Staggies, who are seventh in the top-flight ahead of hosting Hearts on Saturday.

Ben Paton

Paton joined from Blackburn Rovers last summer and has featured for manager Malky Mackay in central midfield, on the left of the midfield as well as deputising at left-back earlier in the season.

After signing his first professional contract in 2018 at Blackburn, Paton followed older brother Harry through a scholarship programme which would see him spend more than five years at Ewood Park before making the move to Dingwall.

He has represented Canada at youth levels, featuring for both the under-17 and under-20 teams in recent times.

Versatile Paton of great worth to side

Boss Mackay feels hard-working Paton is moving his career and development in the right direction with County.

He said “Ben has shown a tremendous attitude for such a young man. His versatility has been a real bonus this season, he still has lots to learn, and he is growing in confidence every week.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“There is no doubting the work ethic and determination he has and there are certainly big opportunities ahead for him.”

“We are delighted Ben has committed his future to the club and we look forward to working with him.”

News of Paton’s new deal comes just hours after defender Connor Randall became the latest of many first-team players to agree an extended contract.

County also face Aberdeen before the division splits for the final five fixtures, so a top-half finish is well within reach.

