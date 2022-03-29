Ross County midfielder Ben Paton signs deal extension as boss Malky Mackay highlights potential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Ben Paton has signed an extended deal at Ross County as he committed his future to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2023.

This season, the 21-year-old Canadian has made nine appearances for the Staggies, who are seventh in the top-flight ahead of hosting Hearts on Saturday.

Paton joined from Blackburn Rovers last summer and has featured for manager Malky Mackay in central midfield, on the left of the midfield as well as deputising at left-back earlier in the season.

After signing his first professional contract in 2018 at Blackburn, Paton followed older brother Harry through a scholarship programme which would see him spend more than five years at Ewood Park before making the move to Dingwall.

He has represented Canada at youth levels, featuring for both the under-17 and under-20 teams in recent times.

Versatile Paton of great worth to side

Boss Mackay feels hard-working Paton is moving his career and development in the right direction with County.

He said “Ben has shown a tremendous attitude for such a young man. His versatility has been a real bonus this season, he still has lots to learn, and he is growing in confidence every week.

“There is no doubting the work ethic and determination he has and there are certainly big opportunities ahead for him.”

“We are delighted Ben has committed his future to the club and we look forward to working with him.”

News of Paton’s new deal comes just hours after defender Connor Randall became the latest of many first-team players to agree an extended contract.

County also face Aberdeen before the division splits for the final five fixtures, so a top-half finish is well within reach.