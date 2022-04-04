Ross County fan view: Alex Iacovitti showed his worth in both boxes for the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Alex Iacovitti showed his worth in both boxes for the Staggies

By Peter Mackay
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Alex Iacovitti celebrates his goal for Ross County against Hearts.
It was a frantic encounter between two of the country’s highest-scoring teams, when Ross County hosted Hearts, as chances fell in abundance for both.

Alex Iacovitti opened the scoring for the Staggies with a tidy tap-in from Blair Spittal’s cross.

It wasn’t only his goal-scoring touch which was on display in a man-of-the-match performance.

Paired once again with vice-captain Jack Baldwin, the pair were colossal in defending against the third-best team in the country.

Despite a wicked deflection off Baldwin for Barrie McKay’s leveller, Baldwin again asserted himself as a dominant force throughout the match.

Not only did he win his aerial duels commandingly, his reading of the game was visibly steps ahead of many others.

This was made clear with his occasional charges forward into the opposing half, looking to step on and create an impact.

Both goalkeepers were impeccable

At opposite ends of the pitch, there were two impeccable displays from the men between the posts.

Ross Laidlaw was an assertive character for Ross County, standing to the challenge of defending against Hearts’ forwards – including Liam Boyce – one of the most potent finishers in the League.

Laidlaw kept Ross County from going a goal down when he dived down to his left with a strong hand, impressively saving the penalty kick of Mckay.

Craig Gordon in the Hearts net was just as crucial for the away side.

He made countless saves, but the pick of the bunch was his double save from Jordan Tillson’s strike low to the left and Ross Callachan’s golden chance to give Malky’s men the lead.

The Scotland number one sprung up remarkably to match the effort, leaving Hearts fans overjoyed and County fans speechless as to how they hadn’t taken the lead.

The exciting draw tees up Ross County for their most important game all season. Aberdeen, at Pittodrie, in the last match before the split.

It is by no means an easy fixture, but a positive result against Robbie Neilson’s side should go a long way in instilling confidence throughout the County ranks.

It is a must-win game, which depending on results elsewhere, could remarkably see the Staggies finish within the top six.

