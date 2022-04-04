Ross County fan view: Alex Iacovitti showed his worth in both boxes for the Staggies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a frantic encounter between two of the country’s highest-scoring teams, when Ross County hosted Hearts, as chances fell in abundance for both.

Alex Iacovitti opened the scoring for the Staggies with a tidy tap-in from Blair Spittal’s cross.

It wasn’t only his goal-scoring touch which was on display in a man-of-the-match performance.

Paired once again with vice-captain Jack Baldwin, the pair were colossal in defending against the third-best team in the country.

Despite a wicked deflection off Baldwin for Barrie McKay’s leveller, Baldwin again asserted himself as a dominant force throughout the match.

Not only did he win his aerial duels commandingly, his reading of the game was visibly steps ahead of many others.

This was made clear with his occasional charges forward into the opposing half, looking to step on and create an impact.

Both goalkeepers were impeccable

At opposite ends of the pitch, there were two impeccable displays from the men between the posts.

Ross Laidlaw was an assertive character for Ross County, standing to the challenge of defending against Hearts’ forwards – including Liam Boyce – one of the most potent finishers in the League.

Laidlaw kept Ross County from going a goal down when he dived down to his left with a strong hand, impressively saving the penalty kick of Mckay.

Craig Gordon in the Hearts net was just as crucial for the away side.

He made countless saves, but the pick of the bunch was his double save from Jordan Tillson’s strike low to the left and Ross Callachan’s golden chance to give Malky’s men the lead.

The Scotland number one sprung up remarkably to match the effort, leaving Hearts fans overjoyed and County fans speechless as to how they hadn’t taken the lead.

The exciting draw tees up Ross County for their most important game all season. Aberdeen, at Pittodrie, in the last match before the split.

It is by no means an easy fixture, but a positive result against Robbie Neilson’s side should go a long way in instilling confidence throughout the County ranks.

It is a must-win game, which depending on results elsewhere, could remarkably see the Staggies finish within the top six.