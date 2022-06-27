VIDEO: Andy Skinner rounds up the latest on day two of Ross County’s training camp in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Andy Skinner rounds up the latest on day two of Ross County’s training camp in Italy

By Andy Skinner
June 27, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 6:55 pm

Ross County have been hard at work both on and off the training pitch during the early stages of their pre-season training camp in Italy.

The Staggies are based at a four-star resort on the outskirts of Verona, where they have access to multiple pitches along with a swimming pool.

County’s players have been put through their paces by manager Malky Mackay and his staff, undergoing double sessions on each of the two training days so far.

Daytime temperatures have remained in the mid-30 degree range since the Dingwall men arrived in Italy on Saturday, making it an intense workout for the Staggies.

County have also been busy behind the scenes, with winger Kazeem Olaigbe the latest arrival on a season-long loan deal from Southampton. 

Kazeem Olaigbe at Ross County’s pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy, after joining on loan from Southampton.

He joins fellow winger Owura Edwards, who has signed on a temporary deal from Bristol City.

The pair take County’s summer signing tally to five, following last week’s additions of Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon.

Mackay remains keen to strengthen his squad further, ahead of the Staggies’ first competitive game away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.

Malky Mackay.

Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner checked in with the Staggies at their training resort on Monday afternoon, and will be back throughout the week to bring you all the latest news and reaction.

