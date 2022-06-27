VIDEO: Andy Skinner rounds up the latest on day two of Ross County’s training camp in Italy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have been hard at work both on and off the training pitch during the early stages of their pre-season training camp in Italy.

The Staggies are based at a four-star resort on the outskirts of Verona, where they have access to multiple pitches along with a swimming pool.

County’s players have been put through their paces by manager Malky Mackay and his staff, undergoing double sessions on each of the two training days so far.

The heat is on 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yxxxR7SHeH — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 27, 2022

Daytime temperatures have remained in the mid-30 degree range since the Dingwall men arrived in Italy on Saturday, making it an intense workout for the Staggies.

County have also been busy behind the scenes, with winger Kazeem Olaigbe the latest arrival on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

He joins fellow winger Owura Edwards, who has signed on a temporary deal from Bristol City.

The pair take County’s summer signing tally to five, following last week’s additions of Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon.

Mackay remains keen to strengthen his squad further, ahead of the Staggies’ first competitive game away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.

Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner checked in with the Staggies at their training resort on Monday afternoon, and will be back throughout the week to bring you all the latest news and reaction.